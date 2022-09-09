Regal Partners Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $588.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(19.83%), CME(17.46%), and MA(14.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Regal Partners Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,883,790 shares in NAS:OPT, giving the stock a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.29 during the quarter.

On 09/09/2022, Opthea Ltd traded for a price of $6.15 per share and a market cap of $272.76Mil. The stock has returned -25.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Opthea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.91 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.00.

Regal Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 140,340 shares. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 09/09/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $133.1736 per share and a market cap of $1,375.66Bil. The stock has returned -23.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 121.00, a price-book ratio of 10.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Regal Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 47,989 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $344.59.

On 09/09/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $336.14 per share and a market cap of $328.49Bil. The stock has returned -3.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-book ratio of 53.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.13 and a price-sales ratio of 16.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 3,776,893 shares in NAS:IREN, giving the stock a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.89 during the quarter.

On 09/09/2022, Iris Energy Ltd traded for a price of $4.59 per share and a market cap of $271.88Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Iris Energy Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.40 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

Regal Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:CME by 54,444 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.38.

On 09/09/2022, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $200.39 per share and a market cap of $71.84Bil. The stock has returned 6.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.38 and a price-sales ratio of 14.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

