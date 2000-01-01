Despite many consumer cyclical companies treading water during these turbulent economic times, Ford Motor Co. ( F, Financial) continues to march upward and onward. While the market may not be conducive for automotive stocks, many investors might want to retain some exposure to the industry as part of a long-term investment strategy, and the company's stock could be the head above shoulders pick for several reasons.

Most recent sales overview

Earlier this month, Ford reported its U.S. sales rose by 27.3% in August, mainly due to its SUV sales growing 47.3% and its electric vehicle sales proliferating to a 60% monthly growth rate.

So why do Ford's sales remain resilient amid an economic downturn?

First, the automotive industry contains high barriers to entry, and Ford's position as an industry leader allows it to maintain pricing power over its consumer base. Furthermore, the company's bargaining power over suppliers is a significant bonus as it managed to sustain a gross profit margin of 15.91%, conveying its resilience as an automotive powerhouse.

Key valuation metrics

Starting off with an absolute valuation vantage point, Ford's projected free cash flow indicates that stock could reach the $37 handle if market-based factors remain efficient.

Furthermore, the company's relative valuation metrics look sound. For instance, the stock's price-earnings ratio is at an approximate 17.72% discount to its sector peers, indicating the market underprices Ford's bottom-line earnings. In addition, the PEG ratio is at a mere 0.02, meaning the company's earnings per share growth rate is outpacing its price-earnings-to-growth by 50 times. This leads me to believe Ford is undervalued on a relative basis.

Based on both absolute and relative valuation metrics, it is clear the stock is undervalued as well as good value for money.

Dividends galore

Ford recently reinstated its dividend program after suspending payouts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Theoretically speaking, the company's dividend profile will lure investors as market participants usually seek income-generating stocks during turbulent economic times.

The chart below provides substance to the claim as dividend-paying stocks have outperformed the broader S&P 500 on a normalized basis since the turn of the year.

Source: KoyFin

Many might be questioning whether Ford's dividend profile will persist during a possible recession.

Well, collectively, the company's cash flow from operations of $12.40 billion and its dividend coverage ratio of 4.23 imply its dividend policy is in sure territory.

Concluding thoughts

Ford continues to stand head above shoulders during this topsy-turvy time for the economy. The stock possesses solid valuation metrics and its dividend characteristics remain solid.