The latest data from GuruFocus shows that CFO N/A bought 2300 shares of Tilly's Inc (TLYS) on 2022-09-08.

When insiders buy shares of their company’s stock, it can often be a positive sign. It could signal that insiders are turning bullish on the future of their company. Insiders know far more about their company than the general public does, so it is worth paying attention to their trades. With this in mind, let’s take a look at this insider buy to see if Tilly's Inc deserves the attention of investors.

Michael Henry’s trades

Over the past year, Michael Henry has purchased 33505 shares in total.

This means that Michael Henry has been buying their company’s stock over the long term. This could be a positive sign for the stock’s future.

Insider trends

Some investors may wonder whether one insider’s buys are that important. Are other insiders buying the stock as well, or are other insiders selling?

The insider transaction history for Tilly's Inc shows than there have been 4 insiders buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 5 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Although Michael Henry has been buying shares recently, it seems that most of their peers are selling. However, insiders sell for many reasons. Maybe they need the cash, or maybe they are trying to lower their taxes. High insider selling could be a bad sign or a neutral sign, depending on the reason for the sales.

Valuation

Shares of Tilly's Inc were trading for $7.02 apice on the day of Michael Henry’s recent buy. This gives the stock a market cap of $211.377 Millions.

The price-earnings ratio is 5.86, which is lower than the industry median of 15.7 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $7.02 and a GuruFocus Value $10.89, Tilly's Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. This means the stock is {SIGNIFICANTLY OVERVALUED / MODESTLY OVERVALUED / FAIRLY VALUED / MODESTLY UNDERVALUED / SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUED / A POSSIBLE VALUE TRAP} based on its GF Value.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

