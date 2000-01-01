Goldman Sachs ( GS, Financial) has seen its stock struggle lately due to the prospects of a deep recession in the U.S. Investors seem divided on the stock as certain market participants expect a sharp rebound in a rising interest rate environment. However, on the other side of the spectrum is a group of investors anticipating further declines of the bank's stock price due to economic weakness.

I've identified a range of strengths and weaknesses surrounding the bank's stock. Overall, I believe the stock is fundamentally overvalued; here's why.

Macroeconomics

Many investors might be confused by the disconnect between the rising 10-year yield and Goldman Sachs' stock price movement. What needs to be understood is that the recent rise in the yield curve has been due to increasing bearishness. The increasing bearishness we've witnessed is due to recession risk, meaning that banking stocks have lagged due to their sensitivity to the overall economy.

Looking ahead, the yield curve is expectedto flatten, meaning that economists expect long-term interest rates will rise slower than short-term rates. Therefore, banking stocks could continue to struggle as the most probable outcome for the economy is a prolonged stagnation in growth.

Basel III framework

The Basel III framework is a globally recognized standard used by banks to convey risk-return prospects to their stakeholders. The stress test measures a bank's investable assets relative to its risk to form a parsimonious framework for understanding.

Goldman Sachs boasts an imposing ratio composition, with its CET 1 ratio of 14.9% exceeding the regulatory threshold of 9.5%. This means that the bank's most risky assets are well covered and unlikely to default.

Furthermore, Goldman's Total Capital Ratio (TCR) of 18.3% sits comfortably above the regulatory requirement of 13%, suggesting that it's a well-managed bank overall.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Absolute and relative valuation metrics

The consensus among analysts is that the relative valuation of banking stocks is best analyzed by observing the company's book value. Goldman Sachs' stock is trading above both its tangible and its collective book value, suggesting that the stock is overvalued.

Adding to the book value observation are a few concerning line items on the bank's income statement. For instance, Goldman's revenue before loan losses has decreased by 6.46% year-over-year, and its loan loss provisions have surged by 76.82%. This suggests that Goldman's earnings could take a significant hit in the future if a deep recession occurs.

Final word

Even though Goldman Sachs boasts sound risk-weighted metrics, the waning global economy could topple the stock in my view. Furthermore, Goldman Sachs' stock is overvalued based on book value.

Lastly, Goldman's loan loss provisions provide cause for concern as a systemic shock could activate a series of loan defaults, causing Goldman's earnings to experience worse than anticipated losses, especially given the risky nature of many of the bank's assets.