Many investors might (quite understandably) be confused about how to invest in the current environment.

Investors today face one of the most uncertain macroeconomic environments in recent memory and, for once, the Federal Reserve is not going to ride to the rescue with massive amounts of printed money.

In fact, the central bank is doing just the opposite. It is pulling money out of the system at one of the fastest rates in years. This is pulling forward demand for the U.S. dollar, which is only accelerating the fiscal tightening.

So how should investors react in this environment?

I think we should take advice from two of the greatest investors of all time, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).

Learning from the best

Looking at the careers of these great investors, they have faced some very uncertain macro environments, some of which have similarities to the investment environment we face today.

Of course, no crisis is the same. There are always going to be different elements and that is why it is so hard for investors to prepare and react to the changing investment environment.

Still, just because each crisis has different elements does not mean investors have to adopt a different approach every single time. Buffett and Munger have not changed their investment mentality or approach to equities since they started buying stocks in the 1950s.

Their investment approach has always been based on the idea they are buying a piece of an individual business, and understanding the business is fundamentally critical to understanding its potential as an investment.

And this is what investors can learn from these two to help them navigate the current climate.

The two billionaire investors only ever buy a company when they can be sure the business has the competitive strengths required to help it navigate all economic climates. They will only invest in a business when they are certain it can deal with everything the world throws at it.

After all, the only constant in the world of business is change. If you are buying a company with a view to holding it forever, you need to be sure it can survive this continual headwind.

The only way we can be sure of a company’s competitive strengths and weaknesses is with research. That’s what Munger and Buffett do so well; they have the patience required to find these businesses.

When they have found the companies they want to own, they sit on them, safe in the knowledge they have done their research.

The Buffett and Munger way

The key to this approach is to start with the idea you are buying a holding for the next 10 or 20 years. That is the only way to force yourself to do the research required to get comfortable with the idea in the first place.

Buffett and Munger can then afford to close the doors and ignore what is going on in the rest of the world when they make their decision. There is no need to continually evaluate a company’s progress. If the work has been done, there is no need to try and catch up with the market and adjust expectations based on the changing macro environment.

Buffett and Munger have become so successful over the past seven decades because they have never been focused on market movements and economic predictions. Instead, they focus on what they know and what they can control. In this case, that is research and staying away from things they do not understand.

This is the only way one can get comfortable enough with an idea to look past short-term headwinds and focus on growth and a company’s long-term potential.