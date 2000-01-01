Causeway focuses on valuation. Clients invested in our global and international equity strategies expect us to apply our disciplined value approach to equity markets across cycles, regardless of trends. Why then, just as sobriety has gripped the priciest of stocks, are Causeway’s value risk factor exposures of these portfolios at such low levels?

We have not abandoned our value philosophy. Now would be a strange time to “style drift,” having adhered to our process for the past decade-plus in growth-obsessed markets. Rather, we appear underexposed to value because some of the most compelling global equity investments are underearning companies that confound metric-based value analysis. We believe these beleaguered companies have some of the largest recovery-inspired risk-adjusted returns of any value stocks—much more than companies at peak profitability in this economic cycle.

Companies in recovery mode generally appear expensive on valuation ratios using earnings or cash flows in their denominators. Many businesses managing through more severe earnings setbacks have reduced or paused capital return to shareholders, their paltry dividend yields falling short on yet another mainstay value metric.

As of end-August 2022, seven of the ten largest-weighted (i.e., highest conviction) holdings in Causeway international value portfolios, and six of the top ten in Causeway global value portfolios have negative value scores in our risk model. Portfolio-wide, the earnings yields of nearly 50% of Causeway global and international value holdings are currently below normalized levels. Too expensive for mechanical value strategies and too established to attract go-go growth investors, style investors of each ilk can neglect these underearners, despite, in our view, their promising upside.

Underearning generally occurs most frequently in cyclical industries. As gross domestic product growth decelerates or even reverses, profits shrink for the most economically sensitive companies. At the bottom of the economic cycle, valuation multiples often appear high relative to history and broad markets. Portfolio manager Jonathan Eng, who leads Causeway’s fundamental research in the industrials and energy sectors, is accustomed to this phenomenon. “A cyclical stock can appear most expensive at its best entry point. As a value investor, you must understand the timing of a company’s earnings cycle.” As the economic cycle crests and earnings peak, many overearning companies exhibit low valuation multiples (absolute and relative to their history).

A cyclical stock in a booming economy can appear to be a lagoon in a broiling desert. But it is a mirage. For example, some of the largest constituents in value indices today are oil & gas majors. Unsurprisingly, earnings for these companies are inextricably linked to oil & gas prices. Peak commodity prices will make these stocks appear especially undervalued. Passive investors seeking to replicate the value indices may own large exposures to these stocks precisely as earnings peak and valuation multiples rise, finding themselves left holding hot sand. Portfolio manager Conor Muldoon, responsible for Causeway’s fundamental commodities research, says, “Value benchmarks generally are not using normalized earnings. Using these longer-term earnings averages, a company can appear much more expensive. With cyclicals, it really is about taking a contrarian approach.”

