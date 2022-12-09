O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12655 BEATRICE STREET LOS ANGELES, CA 90066

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $24.00Mil. The top holdings were VRTX(15.20%), DQ(9.80%), and SWAV(8.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 76,954-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 14.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $310.63 during the quarter.

On 09/12/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $310.74 per share and a market cap of $169.35Bil. The stock has returned -17.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a price-book ratio of 6.36.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 23,787 shares. The trade had a 13.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $274.33.

On 09/12/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $304.42 per share and a market cap of $953.89Bil. The stock has returned 24.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 110.58, a price-book ratio of 26.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.14 and a price-sales ratio of 15.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 32,352 shares in NYSE:DQ, giving the stock a 9.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.48 during the quarter.

On 09/12/2022, Daqo New Energy Corp traded for a price of $64.19 per share and a market cap of $4.81Bil. The stock has returned 4.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Daqo New Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

O'Neil Global Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 57,252 shares. The trade had a 8.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 09/12/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $145.05 per share and a market cap of $361.17Bil. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-book ratio of 15.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.03 and a price-sales ratio of 12.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 121,862-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 6.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.86 during the quarter.

On 09/12/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $84.64 per share and a market cap of $136.64Bil. The stock has returned -19.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.35 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.