Selling What the Fed Sells

In early 2020, when the U.S. Federal Reserve embarked on an unprecedented journey of quantitative easing, it knew it would eventually have to begin reversing the move with equally unprecedented quantitative tightening.

However, at the time, printing an enormous amount of money and buying assets left and right seemed to be the only option in the Fed’s eyes. It even ventured into high-yield corporate bond exchange-traded funds. In a press release on March 23, 2020, the central bank announced a series of aggressive stimulus measures to combat the negative effects of Covid-19 on the U.S. economy.

“Aggressive effort must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and income and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate," said the Fed in 2020.

Now that we are well into the second half of 2022, the initial effects of the pandemic on the economy have cleared up, which means the U.S. has been left with rampant inflation from all that money printing feeding into a strengthening economy. Inflation has been further exacerbated by the Ukraine war spiking gas and food prices and a tight labor market created by Covid-19 deaths and the retiring Baby Boomer generation.

This means the Fed is finally beginning to implement its long-dreaded quantitative tightening policies. No one knows for sure what the full effects of quantitative tightening will be, but considering that the Fed now owns approximately a third of all Treasury and mortgage-backed securities and has a balance sheet that is equivalent to around 40% of the nation’s gross domestic product, it seems prudent to analyze what it is selling and how it could affect investors.

How does quantitative tightening work?

Quantitative tightening is when the amount of money in circulation is reduced. This works by the Fed letting the bonds it has purchased reach maturity and run off its balance sheet.

Mechanically, quantitative tightening is when the Fed cancels the existence of money that it created out of thin air to begin with. The Treasury issues new debt to an investor and uses the proceeds to pay for the Treasuries held by the Fed, and when the Fed receives the cash, it simply cancels it.

It is all about supply and demand. When the Fed creates money, it is increasing the supply compared to the demand in the hopes of stimulating the flow of money through the economy. When the Fed cancels money, it is decreasing the supply compared to the demand in order to get people to stop borrowing and spending so much.

While the Fed plans to continue its buying of Treasuries, agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, the pace of the buying will be lower than the amount it allows to roll off. According to a Federal Open Market Committee statement issued on May 4, it plans to set the buying caps as follows:

“For Treasury securities, the cap will initially be set at $30 billion per month and after three months will increase to $60 billion per month. The decline in holdings of Treasury securities under this monthly cap will include Treasury coupon securities and, to the extent that coupon maturities are less than the monthly cap, Treasury bills. For agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, the cap will initially be set at $17.5 billion per month and after three months will increase to $35 billion per month.”

What happened to the Fed’s corporate debt holdings?

The Fed has already sold off the corporate bond holdings that it bought as an emergency measure in 2020. This was a controversial move to begin with, which is one of the reasons why the central bank was so quick to unwind it.

In June 2021, the Fed announced its first-ever foray into corporate bonds would be coming to a close around the end of that year.

The Fed’s bond-buying program aimed to unfreeze liquidity as panic-selling threatened to prevent majorly indebted U.S. companies from being able to renew their debt or borrow additional funds. It considered this to be acceptable under its emergency lending powers.

It is not entirely a coincidence that the last few months of 2021 also marked the end of the Covid-19 and quantitative easing-driven bull market. While inflation was beginning to rise at the time, the markets did not really begin to feel the pain of that until a few months into 2022. Investors were more worried about the Fed selling its corporate debt holdings, as well as what that implied for the potential to begin raising interest rates and reducing the size of its balance sheet in the coming months.

The Fed has little control over who buys

One of the biggest unpredictable variables of how quantitative tightening will play out is the Fed has little control over who buys anything.

It is all very well if the Fed wants to slow down its pace of buying Treasuries, but with the U.S. government planning to continue issuing approximately $1 trillion in Treasuries each year for the foreseeable future, who is going to buy them all?

Another buyer will need to step up, but it is as yet uncertain where that liquidity will come from. The Fed is slimming its balance sheet, and so are hedge funds. That would leave banks to fill the gap, which is why the Fed thinks quantitative tightening will be limited by how much liquidity the banks can spare.

Two years of quantitative easing have brought the central bank’s balance sheet to $9 trillion. According to a Barron’s Q&A with former Fed trader Joseph Wang, “They feel that the balance sheet could drop by around $2.5 trillion, and it would be fine. But remember, the Fed doesn’t have a lot of control over how the liquidity is drained. It seems they want the banking sector to have above $2 trillion in reserves. Right now, the banking sector has about $3 trillion.”

In other words, the needed liquidity cannot just come from banks. The Fed notes there is a lot of liquidity in the repo market, but if it cannot find a way to draw liquidity from the financial markets in balance with the banking sector, it might be unable to proceed with quantitative tightening.

Takeaway

The effects of the Fed’s quantitative tightening policies might not be as immediately obvious as the effects of its quantitative easing and corporate bond-buying policies were, but it is still important for investors to be aware of them because this could have unexpected and long-lasting impacts on the availability of liquidity, business growth and inflation.

If the Fed’s plans go smoothly, they could help bring inflation down, but they also run the risk of destabilizing financial markets. Things become especially dicey when we consider the U.S.’s ever-increasing number of “zombie companies,” which are companies that are unprofitable and rely on debt to siphon money from the financial system. There is a growing fear that the glut of corporate debt combined with high inflation could create a situation where we will experience either hyperinflation or destabilized financial markets, or possibly both.

It is also possible that the Fed could find its quantitative tightening plans ending prematurely due to a lack of other buyers for Treasuries. In that case, investors must hope that inflation cools off on its own before we enter a wage-price spiral, which is when wages and prices take turns increasing in a race to the top between workers and companies.

Regarding individual companies, just like the most indebted companies benefitted the most from quantitative easing, it stands to reason that they will suffer in a quantitative tightening environment. It is in this kind of situation where profitable, financially stable companies have the opportunity to shine.