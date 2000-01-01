Investors might want to take a look at Euroapi S.A. ( XPAR:EAPI, Financial), a Paris-based firm that is a spin-off of Sanofi ( SNY, Financial). Euroapi develops, manufactures, markets and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The performance of the Sanofi subsidiary has been stellar, and I believe it has huge potential.

For the first half of 2022, Europai scored a revenue gain of about 11%, from $434.2 million in the first six months of 2021 to $483.2 million in the first half of 2022. These results have sent the stock, which began trading on the Euronext exchange in May, to nearly $17 a share, just short of its 52-week high.

Analysts think the shares still have some upside, setting a high average target price of $20. First half sales exceeded expectations, with ODDO BHF analysts pointing out in a note to clients that Europai’s commercial strategy is starting to deliver, reported Fierce Pharma. For the full year, the company expects consolidated net sales in the vicinity of $1 billion.

To no one’s surprise, Europai leans heavily on its parent, with Sanofi expected to account for more than a quarter of its contract development and manufacturing revenues this year, although Europai’s dependency on Sanofi will be less than in 2021. The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business is a good one to be in. According to Markets and Markets, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is projected to top more than $171 billion by 2026, expanding at a compound rate of 7.3% from 2021. Growth is being driven by increasing demand for generics and biological therapies, among other reasons.

The larger part of Europai’s business is providing active pharmaceutical ingredients to drug manufacturers. This unit generated revenues of about $360 million in the first half of the year. Sales of ingredients to Sanofi were about the same as last year while outside customers grew more than 15%.

“Although sales continue to be driven by the agreements with Sanofi, we note a sharp acceleration in the number of requests for proposals (RFPs) received in H1, which matched those for the full year 2021,” the analysts from ODDO BHF remarked.

So far, Europai has locked up 64 CDMO projects to date, 19 of which are new, according to the company’s latest earnings release.

Europai’s showing could also potentially mean good things for the Sandoz unit of Novartis ( NVS, Financial), which is scheduled to be spun off in the second half of the year. The new generics company is expected to be incorporated in Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with an American depositary share arrangement in the U.S. While different from APIs and CDMOs, generics are considered a close cousin, meaning Sandoz could be in line to benefit from the same industry trends.