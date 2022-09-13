BROWN ADVISORY INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Brown Investment is a private asset management company that was founded within the Alex Brown & Sons company in 1993 with a goal to “provide clients with first-class performance, strategic advice and the highest level of service.” In 1998, the company would become an independent firm that is wholly owned by its employees, creating Brown Investment Holdings in the same year to oversee the company’s subsidiaries. The next year, under the leadership of Mark Collins, director of private equity, the company would launch its private equity and mutual funds businesses. Brown Advisory would continue to grow organically, opening an office in Washington D.C. in 2001 and launching its institutional business in 2003. In 2008, the company would launch its Flexible Equity investment strategy under its Brown Investment Management subsidiary, continuing to expand its physical presence by opening an office in London. With a good international presence established, the company would utilize acquisitions to help facilitate growth, adding Winslow Management in 2009, Cavanaugh Capital Management in 2010, and CDK Investment Management in 2012. In that year, the company would also launch TouchPoint, its client web portal. Brown Advisory continues its focus on growth and expansion today, acquiring Highmount Capital in 2015 and adding and improving its line of products and services. The company currently has highest asset allocations in the information technology sector, with other assets invested in the health care, industrials, finance, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples sectors, among smaller allocations in others, in order of amount allocated. Brown Advisory has a current market value of approximately $31.4 billion, an impressive growth from its $25 billion evaluation just two years before. Some of the company’s notable mutual funds include its Equity Income Fund, Small Cap Fundamental Value Fund, Sustainable Growth Fund, WMC Japan Alpha Opportunities Fund, and Value Equity Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1237 stocks valued at a total of $57.83Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.55%), V(3.02%), and GOOG(2.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BROWN ADVISORY INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BROWN ADVISORY INC reduced their investment in NAS:EVOP by 453,500 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.32.

On 09/13/2022, EVO Payments Inc traded for a price of $33.46 per share and a market cap of $1.60Bil. The stock has returned 32.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EVO Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 669.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 59.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 27,225,418-share investment in NAS:ZNGA. Previously, the stock had a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.55 during the quarter.

On 09/13/2022, Zynga Inc traded for a price of $8.18 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zynga Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, BROWN ADVISORY INC bought 934,259 shares of NAS:TEAM for a total holding of 937,891. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.76.

On 09/13/2022, Atlassian Corporation PLC traded for a price of $247.1471 per share and a market cap of $67.51Bil. The stock has returned -30.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corporation PLC has a price-book ratio of 201.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -148.09 and a price-sales ratio of 23.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BROWN ADVISORY INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PINS by 8,839,853 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.98.

On 09/13/2022, Pinterest Inc traded for a price of $24.17 per share and a market cap of $17.31Bil. The stock has returned -52.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinterest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 82.90, a price-book ratio of 5.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.39 and a price-sales ratio of 6.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BROWN ADVISORY INC reduced their investment in NAS:ETSY by 1,634,628 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.77.

On 09/13/2022, Etsy Inc traded for a price of $107.43 per share and a market cap of $13.57Bil. The stock has returned -49.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Etsy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-book ratio of 23.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.60 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

