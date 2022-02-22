I have a screen in the GuruFocus All-in-One screener that looks for substantial and recent insider buying by CEOs after a stock has fallen by at least 20% and is trading near 52-week lows. Two stocks showed up this month: Intel Corp. ( INTC, Financial) and National Western Life Group Inc. ( NWLI, Financial).

Open market insider buying by a CEO is a logical indicator that the stock is likely a good value over the long term. CEOs know the prospects of their companies very well and if they are buying substantial amounts on the open market, when the stock in going down, it usually means it is cheap. I look for purchases of at least $500,000 to rule out small purchases which may just be window dressing.

Intel

I wrote about Intel ( INTC, Financial) earlier this week, so I will be brief. The tech company's stock price has broken through five-year lows and, as a result, I think it is very cheap.

CEO Patrick Gelsinger keeps on buying the stock even as it goes down. In August he bought for the third time this year. The chief financial officer is also buying, as is Chairman Omar Ishrak. This shows strong conviction among the management team.

The stock is very attractive fundamentally with a price-earnings ratio of 7 and a forward price-earnings ratio of 11. I think Intel is bargain at this level, but investors should be prepared to be patient with what is likely a multiyear turnaround story.

Insider Position Insider Trade Date Shares Change Buy/Sell Price GELSINGER PATRICK P CEO 2022-08-24 14,800 Buy 33.86 Zinsner David EVP, CFO 2022-05-03 5,500 Buy 44.73 GELSINGER PATRICK P CEO 2022-05-02 5,500 Buy 44.58 ISHRAK OMAR Director 2022-02-22 11,025 Buy 45.11 GELSINGER PATRICK P CEO 2022-02-22 5,600 Buy 44.27

National Western Life Group

National Western Life ( NWLI, Financial) is a Texas-based small-cap life insurer and annuity underwriter. CEO Ross Moody spent over $1 million buying shares. A director also purchased a significant amount. Insider buying at the company is quite rare, thus these recent purchases are noteworthy.

Insider Position Insider Trade Date Shares Change Buy/Sell Price Pederson E J Director 2022-05-18 1,000 Buy 204.99 Moody Ross R Chairman & CEO 2022-05-13 5,000 Buy 202.72

The share price looks attractive as rising interest rates should help life insurers and annuity providers. Higher interest rates help these companies earn more from their float, which is a big part of their income. Another thing that stood out is the big gap between book value and the stock price, which is at a record now.

Book value growth is steady at a more than 7% compound annual growth rate over the last decade. If anything, this should get better as we are now in a rising rate economic environment.

The price-earnings ratio is very low at around 5. The company is debt free with a pristine balance sheet. Return on equity is about 5.5%, but given such a low book value, the book value adjusted ROE is over 16%, which is quite good.

The company looks incredibly cheap. So what is the catch? The problem appears to be the lack of shareholder return and lack of an obvious catalyst to unlock the value imbedded in the balance sheet.

The company is controlled by the Moody family. Most of the insurance float is invested in fixed income. Robert L. Moody Sr., the former chairman and CEO and father of the current CEO, owns 99% of the class B shares, which comprise 5.5% of the shares outstanding. Class B shares have the same economic rights to class A shares, which are the shares currently trading of the market.

Class B shareholders have the right to appoint two-thirds of the board members. This gives the elder Moody control of the company. Class A shareholders get to elect the remaining third of the board members. The control of the company by the Moody family is further augumented through their class A holdings, which is 35%.

The company pays a trivial divided and has no history of share purchases. Thus there is little shareholder return and the stock price is at the same level as it was in 2005 eventhough fundamental value as measured by book value has more than quintupled.

Essentially, this is a stranded asset useful mainly for family intergenerational wealth transfer. The company is compounding book value steadily and conservatively, but does not pay out anything to shareholders. The controlling ownership looks a bit eccentric and extremely long-term oriented. The only hope for minority shareholders is that in the future, a catalyst which unlocks value emerges. Thus, it is only suitable for investors with very long time horizons and who are comfortable waiting, potentially for decades.