Shares of Airbnb Inc. ( ABNB, Financial) are down 28% this year despite staging a stellar recovery from pandemic-induced revenue declines and reporting strong second-quarter earnings.

Investor sentiment did not improve following the earnings release in early August as the company narrowly missed top-line estimates and provided a bleak forecast for Nights and Experiences in the third quarter. However, consumer spending on travel remains strong and Airbnb seems to enjoy a long runway for growth, supported by the promising long-term industry outlook.

Further, renowned investor Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), who runs Baron Capital, added the stock to his portfolio during the second quarter. He previously sold out of Airbnb in the third quarter of 2021.

Summer travel trends continue to drive growth

Even though inflation is causing consumers to cut back on spending, travel appears to be the least affected segment. Summer travel demand clearly demonstrates that people are eager to hit the road after long periods of mobility restrictions. Airbnb is benefiting from this trend.

Over the last 12 months, the travel company has also introduced several innovative features, which are also driving growth and accelerating the company's business.

Airbnb had a robust second quarter with revenue increasing 58% year over year to $2.1 billion and net income reaching $379 million, making the three-month period the company’s most profitable second quarter since its inception. Earnings per share of 56 cents topped the 43 cents predicted by analysts.

Exhibit 1: Airbnb's quarterly revenue has eclipsed pre-pandemic levels

The company has significantly recovered from pandemic declines because of its adaptable business model and continuous innovation. Unlike hotels and lodges, Airbnb is less impacted by inflation because its shared-economy business model caters to all types of travelers. By allowing property owners to list accomodations on its platform, the company has allowed travelers to find places that would otherwise not be seen or considered. This is reflected in the demand for non-urban listings, which has increased by nearly 50% since the second quarter of 2019. This characteristic also provides the company with meaningful competitive advantages as it allows Airbnb to operate in locations that are considered non-profitable by independent hotel chains.

Airbnb reported more than 103.7 million Nights and Experiences Booked in the second quarter, up 25% year over year and 24% over the same quarter in 2019. It was the highest quarterly figure ever, but still fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company said business was impacted by flight cancellations. This is not surprising given the better-than-expected summer travel demand and labor shortages that resulted in airport chaos such as flight cancellations, delays and luggage losses, particularly in Europe. Flight delays in the United States reached an all-time high in July as airlines struggled to hire employees. As a result, the company experienced more cancellations than anticipated during the second quarter. As the airlines gradually recover, Airbnb expects its bookings in the third quarter to increase by about 25% year over year.

In the second quarter, gross booking value totaled $17 billion, up 27% year over year, aided by rising average daily rates. Daily rates on Airbnb averaged $164, a 40% increase over the same period in 2019. This may offset any negative impact resulting from the possible slowdown in bookings in the current quarter, but in the long term, price hikes may affect the growth of the company. Airbnb executives believe that if Europe and Asia continue to recover at the same pace, the two regions will more than offset the losses in the U.S. Europe continues to face impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and China’s travel sector is still recovering from regional Covid-19 outbreaks that have slowed travel trends across Asia.

Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, Airbnb appears to be well-positioned to meet the strong travel demand with its vast array of global vacation rentals that adapts quickly to changing consumer preferences. Because the company does not own or maintain any property, it has significantly lower upfront and ongoing capital expenditures than hotels. Airbnb's one-of-a-kind stays are becoming a major growth driver as well, and long-term stays of 28 days or more remain its fastest-growing category, which is good news for investors.

There is currently no slowing down in travel demand or spending, but investors should ideally keep a close eye on these macroeconomic variables to gauge a measure of Airbnb’s prospects in the coming quarters.

Takeaway

Airbnb’s fundamentals look strong and the company is well positioned financially to weather a potential economic recession. The company has emerged from the pandemic as a stronger and better business, outperforming the broader travel sector by providing consumers with services that traditional hotel chains lack. From a price-earnings perspective, Airbnb has hardly been cheaper, which makes now a good time for growth investors to consider adding the stock to their portfolios.