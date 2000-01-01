Why Are Equities Falling?

Following the latest inflation data, equity markets plunged on Tuesday, recording one of the most considerable losses in the past couple of years. The inflation figures came in above expectations, reigniting fears on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve will act more aggressively to try and contain rising prices.

Futures now suggest that the central bank will hike interest rates above 4% over the next six months with the potential for a one percentage point increase at an upcoming meeting. If the Fed does hike rates by 1%, it will be the first time the central bank has adopted such a hawkish stance in the past couple of decades.

Stocks fall on interest rate fears

Stocks slumped on the data because higher interest rates will affect equity markets in a couple of ways. The most obvious is that higher interest rates will make it more expensive for companies to borrow. Corporate borrowing rates have already spiked to levels not seen since before the financial crisis in some markets, making it harder for companies to refinance debt. Companies that have floating interest rate facilities are already facing the prospect of significantly higher interest costs.

Many companies with poor credit ratings will face significantly higher refinancing costs over the next couple of years as they refinance debt. This liquidity crunch could drive a wave of bankruptcies, as these companies will be unable to continue operating without being able to take on ever-increasing amounts of debt.

Credit has been very easy to come by in the past couple of years, so much so that borrowers almost dictated terms to creditors. It looks as if this environment is finally coming to an end.

Interest rates will also have an impact on the discount rate used to value securities. If one uses a 10-year Treasury +200 basis points discount rate to evaluate securities, the discount rate will have jumped from 2.8% at the end of 2022 to 5.7% today.

Even small changes in the discount rate can have a huge impact on the projected terminal value with a security. An increase like this is going to have a massive impact on terminal values and explains why investors are now willing to pay a lot less for securities.

The third and final reason higher rates are hurting equities is that rising interest rates will weigh on economic growth, which will hit consumer demand. That’s the whole point of higher interest rates. The Fed wants to increase rates to reduce demand and thus reduce inflation. If demand drops, companies will see sales come under pressure and will be unable to hike prices further.

Falling sales and higher costs will compress profit margins. To put it another way, companies will be earning less and higher rates will mean investors place a lower terminal value on the earnings.

How should investors react?

So how does one invest in this environment? My number one piece of advice is to avoid highly indebted companies, especially those with lots of floating rate debt or upcoming debt maturities.

It may also be sensible to focus one’s efforts on companies with guaranteed sales, such as businesses with fixed contracts or stable recurring revenue streams. Companies that are very sensitive to the economic climate, such as cyclical industrials, might be best avoided.

Thirdly, using a conservative investment model in the current economic climate is vital. Investors need to build a large margin of safety into their figures, a margin of safety that can deal with further interest rate increases.

Before the financial crisis hit and interest rates dropped close to zero, it was not uncommon for value investors to use a discount rate of 10% or more in intrinsic value calculations. Returning to the same methodology might offer some protection against future uncertainty.

It is impossible to protect against all unknowns and future uncertainty, but these steps may assist value investors in getting through the worst.