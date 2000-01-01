Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) has a fearsome reputation as an activist investor, but his approach to investing does have its downsides. The biggest downside is the short-term nature of the strategy, which has cost him tens of billions of dollars in missed profits by my estimates.

A missed opportunity

Back in 2013, the billionaire investor acquired a substantial common stock position in consumer electronics company Apple ( AAPL, Financial). By the first quarter of 2014, the investor owned 211 million shares of Apple. Over the quarters in which his 13F filings showed buys for Apple, the stock traded for an average price of $20 per share.

The investor tweeted that Apple's stock was "extremely undervalued" in August 2013, and he told The Wall Street Journal the bet was a "no-brainer" given Apple's rich potential to repurchase shares.

However, Icahn started to sell the position in the fourth quarter of 2015 and had exited it entirely by the first quarter of 2016. While he achieved a small profit on his investment, selling in the mid-$20 range, it was nothing compared to the profit he could have made by continuing to hold the stock.

Icahn sold his stake in Apple due to concerns about the company's exposure to China, even though he was pleased with management's ambition to start returning more capital to investors with buybacks. He believed he could find better opportunities elsewhere.

With a 25% total return on his investment in the space of two years, at the time, it looked as if he had made a good trade by buying at the right time and then selling to lock in a substantial profit.

Few predicted Apple’s explosive growth over the next couple of years. The company went from strength to strength, profits boomed and the company has returned hundreds of billions of dollars in cash to investors both via dividends and share repurchases.

After adjusting for the 4:1 share split the company conducted at the end of August 2020, if Icahn had held on to his Apple position, it would be equivalent to 844 million shares. At an average share price of around $150 per share, the position could be worth around $130 billion today.

These numbers are staggering considering that Icahn’s net worth is only around $18 billion.

Learning from mistakes

The biggest lesson from this case study is the fact that it can be a bad decision to sell winning stocks too early, especially when you believe that the company has a strong competitive edge.

The activist investor tried to predict what would happen to Apple in the future. He believed that the company's position in China would hit growth in the long term. That turned out to be incorrect. Icahn can’t be expected to predict the future, but he had all of the information in front of him at the time to be able to see the company's growth. Of all things, he let political speculation get in the way.

It was easy to see that Apple had a strong brand and a devoted base of users, which was one of the reasons why he bought the stock in the first place. These competitive advantages did not vanish. They are the main reasons why the business has achieved the growth it has over the past eight years since he first bought the position - not just in the U.S. but around the world as well.

Apple is one of the best businesses on the market, and this case study shows why it is not sensible to sell great businesses just because they've gone up a bit in price and you're worried about problems that don't exist.

There are only a handful of really great businesses on the market, and the chances are you will never be able to replace one of these in your portfolio with another. As Icahn’s missed opportunity shows, it never pays to sell a great business. The best holding period for these companies is forever.