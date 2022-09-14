PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $192.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(10.19%), GOVT(9.76%), and PHB(9.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. bought 25,789 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 69,990. The trade had a 3.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 09/14/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $295.65 per share and a market cap of $160.42Bil. The stock has returned -20.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a price-book ratio of 6.32.

During the quarter, PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. bought 62,543 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 63,883. The trade had a 3.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 09/14/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $127.96 per share and a market cap of $1,307.17Bil. The stock has returned -25.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 114.96, a price-book ratio of 9.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 267,809-share investment in ARCA:JETS. Previously, the stock had a 2.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.73 during the quarter.

On 09/14/2022, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF traded for a price of $17.5805 per share and a market cap of $2.54Bil. The stock has returned -20.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.87.

During the quarter, PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. bought 24,183 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 130,847. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.9.

On 09/14/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $141.91 per share and a market cap of $9.74Bil. The stock has returned -20.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.70.

PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 137,175 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.94.

On 09/14/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.255 per share and a market cap of $22.53Bil. The stock has returned -12.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

