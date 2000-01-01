AT&T Inc. ( T, Financial) is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, providing wireless and wireline services to retail, enterprise and wholesale customers. The company has 68.3 million cellular subscribers and 6.6 million fiber wireline subscribers. Its 5G wireless buildout now covers 70 million people and may reach 100 million by year's end.

The company has an interesting history of acquisitions and divestitures, often involving very large and complex transactions. The most recent transformation involved divesting all of its media operations such as DirecTV and Warner Media.

The new AT&T revolves around three concepts, according to recent management comments. These include strengthening the balance sheet to have the flexibility to be the best connectivity provider in the U.S., investing in growth initiatives to take advantage of increasing demand in all of its connectivity offerings and providing an attractive return to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and cash dividends that should offer some of the industry’s highest dividend yields and shareholder returns.

The company plans to double its fiber footprint to over 30 million locations, including increasing its business customer locations by 2 times to over 5 million. This will add an expected 3.5 million to 4 million in customer locations. AT&T also expects to grow its 5G network by deploying 120 megahertz of mid-band spectrum to cover more than 200 million people by the end of 2023.

Founded by Alexander Graham Bell in 1885, AT&T currently has a market capitalization of $120 billion. The company generates revenue in excess of $122 billion.

Financial review

The company reported second-quarter earnings on July 21. Total revenue was down 17.1% at $29.64 billion, but operating margins improved to 19.9% from 19.7% in the prior-year period on a comparable basis. Similarly, adjusted earnings per share improved to 65 cents from 64 cents a year ago. Cash flow from operations was $7.7 billion and free cash flow was $1.4 billion.

The company has a large debt load and carries a leverage ratio of 3.23 times. The leverage ratio is calculated using net debt of $131.9 billion and trailing four quarter Ebitda of $40.8 billion. Adjusted Ebitda guidance for 2022 is in the range of $41 billoin to $42 billion, so the leverage ratio should decrease by year's end.

Valuation

Consensus earnings per share estimates for both 2022 and 2023 are approximately $2.53. However, AT&T provided guidance for 2022 earnings in the range of $2.42 to $2.46.

This creates a low current price-earnings ratio of only 6.6. However, that is somewhat misleading because of the company’s high debt load. The enterprise value/Ebitda ratio based on 2022 estimates is approximately 7.2, which is not unreasonable.

The GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator using $2.53 as the starting point and a 5% long-term growth rate creates a value of approximately $31.

The company pays an annualized dividend of $1.11, which equates to an above-average dividend yield of 6.60%. High dividend yields like that often portend trouble, or a potential dividend cut, but the payout ratio based on 2022 earnings estimates is only 44%.

Guru Trades

Gurus who have purchased AT&T stock recently include Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio), while those who have reduced their holdings include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

AT&T has a relatively stable business model with recurring subscription revenue from its wireless subscribers. Company valuation levels are below industry competitors such as Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ, Financial). The new AT&T will likely generate strong gains going forward from above-market dividend yields, mid-single-digit earnings per share growth and judicious use of free cash flow for debt repayment and stock repurchases.