The Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed this week that its top trades during the first half of 2022 included new positions in Home Capital Group Inc. ( TSX:HCG, Financial) and Genius Brands International Inc. ( GNUS, Financial) as well as a reduction of its holding in Magna International Inc. ( TSX:MG, Financial).

The Canadian fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing primarily in the equity and debt securities of U.S. and Canadian companies. The fund’s value-oriented investing approach involves a detailed analysis of the strengths of individual companies, with emphasis placed on balance sheet and cash flow characteristics, profitability, industry position, future growth potential and management ability.

The fund releases its portfolio reports semiannually. As of June, the fund’s $32 million equity portfolio contains 14 stocks, with two new positions and a six-month turnover ratio of 2%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are basic materials, consumer cyclical, energy and technology, representing 53.75%, 18.45%, 10.55% and 8.20% of the equity portfolio.

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Home Capital Group

The fund invested in 25,000 shares of Home Capital Group ( TSX:HCG, Financial), giving the position 1.88% of equity portfolio space. Shares averaged 34.17 Canadian dollars ($25.95) during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.74.

The Toronto-based specialty finance company has a GF Score of 77 out of 100: Even though the company has a low financial strength rank of 2 out of 10, Home Capital has a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for momentum and growth.

Genius Brands

The fund purchased 25,387 shares of Genius Brands ( GNUS, Financial), allocating 0.08% of its equity portfolio to the stake. Shares averaged 77 cents during the second quarter.

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Beverly Hills, California-based children's media company a possible value trap based on the company’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.20 as of Wednesday, coupled with ranks below 3 out of 10 for profitability, growth and financial strength. Based on these low ranks, the stock has a GF Score of just 50 out of 100.

Magna International

The fund sold 10,000 shares of Magna International ( TSX:MG, Financial), chopping 50% of the position and 2.34% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Magna International traded around CA$85.89 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.89.

The Aurora, Ontario-based automotive supply company has a GF Score of 84 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength and growth.