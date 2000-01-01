Many believed bonds might be a safe haven amid a torrid 2022 for stocks. However, a culmination of risk factors has caused the bond market to recede along with other asset classes such as stocks and real estate. I'm unsure whether bonds in general and U.S. bonds in particular will recover soon; here's why.

Credit risk

Bond returns can essentially be tied to a few risk premiums. The most prominent is credit risk, which refers to counterparty default or delayed payments risk.

The issue with today's credit risk stems from recession risk. The yield curve's inversion is usually associated with a severe economic contraction, exacerbating counterparty risk.

Furthermore, many bond market investors might anticipate excess credit risk for bonds of specific maturities, causing barbell rebalancing. Therefore, the market seems likely to segment and cause more severe drawdowns in short-term bonds.

Inflation risk

Another component of bond returns is inflation. Inflation risk premiums are usually divided into two components: inflation rate and inflation uncertainty.

It's well known by now that inflation in the U.S. is sky-high. Inflation dilutes the value of lenders' assets. However, the real issue at hand is the uncertainty in monetary policy, resulting in volatile inflation, in turn causing excess inflation risk being attached to the general bond market.

Inflation will likely continue to impact the bond market unless a cohesive long-term monetary policy plan is communicated to (and accepted by) the general public, but after four decades of increasingly dovish policy, this seems unlikely.

What about TIPS?

TIPS are inflation-linked bonds that rise and fall in price relative to inflation rates. TIPS would be a good investment in a high-inflation market with embedded growth. However, ultimately, recession risk will get the better of inflation bonds.

Too many analysts think about inflation linearly. The nature of comparative inflationary periods isn't always the same. Reverting to the yield curve tells us that bearish flattening is occurring, which means longer-term interest rates will likely rise slower than short-term rates, possibly causing stagflation. Thus, there's little evidence that TIPS will be valid inflation protection.

Concluding thoughts

The market clearly doesn't see bonds as risk-off assets for the time being. The dominance of credit risk and inflation uncertainty is central to the problems faced by debt investors.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

A stress test of Vanguard's international bond ETF shows that bonds haven't suffered this much at any point during the past decade. Have bonds bottomed, or are we heading towards a credit crisis? We'll have to wait and see.