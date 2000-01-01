Bestinver's 2nd-Quarter Letter

Dear investor,

Inflation and the impact of the necessary measures to control it continue to determine the performance of financial markets. These markets have tried to assimilate, without much success, the aggressive rise in interest rates that occurred in this quarter on both sides of the Atlantic.

In this context, both equities and fixed income fell sharply. The S&P fell by 16.45%, increasing the annual loss to 20.65%, its worst six months in the last 50 years. The Stoxx 600 fell by 10.7% and the Ibex35 by 4.1%, accumulating decreases so far this year of 16.5% and 7.1%, respectively. This time, China was the exception, with growth of 6%.

As mentioned, the main novelty of the quarter was the rise in the cost of capital. The fear of de-anchoring inflation expectations by economic agents has led the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to announce a tightening in their monetary policies. China’s zero-Covid strategy and the entrenchment of the Ukraine War continue to delay the expected increase in the supply of goods in the economy. Therefore, the reduction in demand appears to be the only viable way of restoring the balance and relieving current price level pressures.

This tightening of monetary conditions, together with the decrease in the trust of companies and consumers, points to an economic cooling that many consider to be the preamble to a recession. As is always the case in similar environments, asset prices have fallen in anticipation of a worsening of the economic situation. But, as paradoxical as it may seem, when stock prices herald the arrival of a recession is when the best investment opportunities arise. In this report we are going to explain the why of this reality.

Recession = Opportunity

At Bestinver we make investment decisions based on company fundamentals. We analyse their capacity to generate long-term profit and measure them to acquire them at adequate prices, below the fundamental value of their businesses. For us, macro is an external variable that, at times, can generate the differences between value and price that investors in value try to leverage.

Cyclical factors have profound influence on contextual issues, such as the corporate results of a specific period or market perception, but their importance to determine the value of a business in the long term is much smaller. This depends on more stable and enduring issues, such as the competitive position, the capacity for protection against the competition or its resources for investing and continuing to grow. For this reason, the value of a company usually changes little from one year to another.

We can demonstrate this affirmation from an academic viewpoint, using a discounted cash flow model. If a company earns EUR 1 million today and its profit grows at a rate of 2% for 30 years, its value, discounted at 10% -i.e., demanding such profitability from our capital-, would be EUR 11.2 million. If the profit earned in the first two years falls 50% because of a recession, maintaining the rest of the assumption’s constant, the value of the company would be EUR 9.9 million. Therefore, a two-year crisis that destroys half of the profit would reduce the company’s value by just over 10%. This percentage would be much less in the case of a standard recession with a duration of a few quarters.

However, the influence of a recession on perception and stock prices may be incredibly significant, producing falls in share prices of 40-60%.

Setbacks of this magnitude in companies’ whole value is reduced by 5-10% represent a good opportunity for patient investors with long-term vision. An opportunity that we are leveraging at Bestinver, cultivating high returns for the coming years.

Our companies are doing their homework

At Bestinver we are renowned by the companies in which we invest as relevant, stable shareholders, committed to the sustainability of their businesses. We are welcome in their shareholder structures and, as institutional investors, we maintain direct and professional contact with our companies’ management teams.

Thus, we review its strategic evolution and compare numbers to ensure that our expectations -and theirs- are reasonable. In parallel, with the analysis we carry out within the investment team, we assess the strength of their business models, the solvency of their balances and their capability to protect the profitability of their operations. This allows us to obtain an accurate view of the situation of our companies in any context.

In such uncertain environments as the current one, it is particularly important to ensure that they are making the right decisions, in alignment with our interests. In this regard, companies are doing what we understand they must do: pass on costs to their customers, keep their balance sheets healthy and strengthen their competitive positions. Our analysis indicates that, despite the falls in share prices of many of them, their value has continued to grow so far this year. Consequently, we are convinced that this good business performance will eventually be reflected in the prices of their shares.

Investors who think like entrepreneurs

At Bestinver we are sure that thinking like entrepreneurs makes us better investors. There are many aspects that link us to the business world. Neither they nor we can predict the environment in the coming quarters, but what we can do is keep our balance sheets healthy, diversify our sources of income and reinvest in the business with a view to the long term. Most importantly, in both cases return on equity is linked to the value that the companies can generate in the long term.

However, we must not ignore that there is a key circumstance that differentiates us from entrepreneurs: the existence of listed markets. These fuel our unease when we suffer losses, even though we know they are temporary, but they give us the possibility -as opposed to entrepreneurs-of repurchasing our companies with 50% discounts when prices fall or of investing in other different companies if they offer higher returns than those in our portfolio.

This capability for rotating investments in search of those with the highest value does not reduce the similarities between the logic of an entrepreneur and ours as investors. On the contrary, the reasoning we apply to analyse companies and determine that some are better than others are firmly anchored in the principles that govern entrepreneurial thinking.

Purchasing when all is well is incompatible with purchasing economically

Companies are not managed by thinking about the next quarter. Neither are investment funds, at least those of Bestinver. In the same way that an entrepreneur does not decide to shut down their company because they expect a recession, we do not dispose of the shares we hold in our portfolio because their performance will suffer in the short term. On the contrary, we are long-term shareholders and hope to obtain good returns on our capital over a full economic cycle.

What we can do is increase those returns. How? By taking advantage of the opportunity to purchase more when share prices fall. It is paradoxical that, in such a complex situation as the current one, the conditions for investing are ideal, but that is how markets work.

How long are these conditions going to last? We do not know, but when pessimism is palpable, assets lose value, and their potential returns increase. Purchasing when all is well is incompatible with purchasing at less cost.

In its 35 years of history, Bestinver has demonstrated that the best investment opportunities have always originated during downturn periods, such as those currently being experienced by the markets. The macroeconomic context is difficult, but our companies are strong and capable of surviving any recession and emerge stronger from them.

For those of us who measure the time horizon of an investment in years rather than months, the valuations of our funds offer an excellent opportunity to obtain high returns in the future.

We bid you farewell thanking you once again for your trust and wishing you a great summer.

Yours sincerely,

The Investment Team.

This document has been drawn up by Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC for informative purposes only, and cannot be considered under any circumstance as an investment offer relating to its investment funds. This information has been compiled by Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC from sources deemed to be reliable. Despite having taken reasonable measures to ensure the veracity of this information, Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC cannot guarantee that it is accurate, complete or up to date.

All the opinions and estimates included in this document constitute the judgement of Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC at the date to which they refer and may vary without prior notice. All the opinions contained herein have been expressed in general terms, without considering the specific investment objectives, the financial situation, or the specific needs of each person.

Under no circumstances shall Bestinver Gestión, S.A. SGIIC, its directors, employees, and authorised personnel be liable for any type of damage arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of the information contained in this document. Under no circumstances is the announcement of past returns a promise or guarantee of future returns.