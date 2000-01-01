As investors continue grappling with high inflation, six high dividend yield stocks with high guru sells based on second-quarter 13F filings and trade near 52-week lows are Philip Morris International Inc. ( PM, Financial), Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ, Financial), Intel Corp. ( INTC, Financial), International Business Machines Corp. ( IBM, Financial), AT&T Inc. ( T, Financial) and 3M Co. ( MMM, Financial) according to the High Dividend Yield Guru Screen, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Dow continues September slide as investors continue grappling with high inflation

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at an intraday low of 30,550.08, down 411.74 points from the previous close of 30,961.82 and more than 1,517 points over the past five days.

U.S. market indexes continued their September slide on the back of higher-than-expected August inflation numbers and FedEx Corp. ( FDX, Financial) withdrawing its full-year earnings guidance, citing weakness in global shipment volume demand. According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean one-week total return of the Standard & Poor’s 500 stocks is -5.03% with a median of -4.87%.

As such, investors may find opportunities in high-dividend yield stocks that gurus have sold during the second quarter, yet are now trading near 52-week lows.

The guru trade statistics discussed in this article are based on second-quarter 13F filings. Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but the reports can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Philip Morris

Fourteen gurus sold shares of Philip Morris ( PM, Financial) during the second quarter.

Shares of Philip Morris traded around $94.93, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03. The stock trades approximately 10.71% above its 52-week low and has a dividend yield of 5.26%.

The New York-based tobacco company has a GF Score of 81 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength, growth and GF Value.

Gurus with holdings in Philip Morris include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)’ Ariel Investment.

Verizon Communications

Thirteen gurus sold shares of Verizon Communications ( VZ, Financial) during the second quarter.

Shares of Verizon traded around $41.25, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.71. The stock trades approximately 1.48% above its 52-week low while its dividend yield of 6.21% is near a 10-year high.

The New York-based wireless company has a GF Score of 72 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a growth rank of 5 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 2 out of 10.

Gurus with holdings in Verizon include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

During the second quarter, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) exited its stake in Verizon, selling all 1,380,111 shares.

Intel

Thirteen gurus sold shares of Intel ( INTC, Financial) during the second quarter.

Shares of Intel traded around $29.18, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.58. The stock trades approximately 2.57% above its 52-week low, while its dividend yield of 4.89% is near a 10-year high and outperforms more than 79% of global competitors.

The Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor chipmaker has a GF Score of 85 out of 100, driven by a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for growth and GF Value despite momentum ranking just 2 out of 10.

International Business Machines

Ten gurus sold shares of International Business Machines ( IBM, Financial) during the second quarter.

Shares of IBM traded around $127.27, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08. The stock trades approximately 10.19% above its 52-week low and has a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Armonk, New York-based information technology service company has a GF Score of 66 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10, a growth rank of 2 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10.

AT&T

Ten gurus sold shares of AT&T ( T, Financial) during the second quarter.

Shares of AT&T traded around $16.74, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97. The stock trades approximately 0.12% above its 52-week low while its dividend yield of 9.59% outperforms over 76% of global competitors.

The Dallas-based telecom company has a GF Score of 72 out of 100, driven by a rank of 7 out of 10 for profitability and momentum despite growth, financial strength and GF Value ranking between 3 and 5 out of 10.

3M

Ten gurus sold shares of 3M ( MMM, Financial) during the second quarter.

Shares of 3M traded around $116.61, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.64. The stock trades approximately 2.16% above its 52-week low while its dividend yield of 5.08% is near a 10-year high and outperforms over 80% of global competitors.

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based industrial products company has a GF Score of 92 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for growth and momentum.