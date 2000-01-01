On Tuesday, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) came out with some gloomy predictions for stocks and the economy. In an article posted on LinkedIn, the billionaire investor and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates predicted that interest rates will have to be raised more than expected and offered his projections on how this might impact stocks.

Here are my key takeaways from this highly informative article.

From inflation to interest rates, equity markets and the economy

The first part of Dalio’s article is dedicated to explaining the cycle of inflation, interest rates, equity markets and the economy.

In summary, inflation kicks off the cycle, and inflation occurs because society’s productivity increases over time. All else being equal, when money and credit grow, demand and economic growth will be strong, unemployment will decline and these factors will combine to produce inflation. Since some inflation is a sign of a growing economy, the Federal Reserve targets an average inflation rate of 2%.

Dalio does not discuss why the Fed usually does not want inflation above 2%, but the short version is that high inflation destroys economic growth because the rapid price increases are unequally distributed depending on societal power imbalances. As a result, the purchasing power of most people decreases, as does their quality of living, resulting in a drop in productivity and thus shrinking the economy. However, even though wage inflation does not keep up with price inflation in this scenario, it still happens somewhat, which further pushes up price inflation. This can quickly get out of control.

Thus, when inflation trends meaningfully above 2%, the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy, which involves raising interest rates as well as buying and selling debt assets with money it creates.

Dalio writes that, once tighter monetary policy is adopted in light of inflation, this “causes prices of equities, equity-like markets, and most income-producing assets to go down because of a) the negative effects it has on incomes, b) the need for asset prices to go down to provide competitive returns i.e., ‘the present value effect,’ and c) the fact that there is less money and credit available to buy those investment assets.”

Along with the effects on the equity markets, tighter monetary policy impacts the economy by making it more expensive to borrow money.

I would like to add that while limiting the flow of money and making it more expensive to borrow also stunts economic growth, it does so in a controlled way that is more likely to limit growth rather than destroy productivity like rapid inflation does.

Crunching the numbers

Next, Dalio explores possible mathematical outcomes for the stock market. He tells the reader to pick a base number according to what they expect inflation to be. According to Dalio’s calculations, the current stock prices (as of the article’s Tuesday publication) indicate the market expects inflation of 2.6% over the next 10 years.

Dalio estimates inflation will likely be closer to 4.5% or 5% in the long term, unless there are further shocks such as “worsening economic wars in Europe and Asia, or more droughts and floods.” In the near term, he writes that he actually expects slightly lower inflation as past shocks such as the energy price spike resolve.

The next estimate needed for Dalio’s calculation is what interest rates will average over the next 10 years. The guru says the markets are currently estimating 1%, which he takes as a high estimate, setting his target range at 0% to 1%.

“Put the inflation estimate and the real rate estimate together and you will have your projected bond yield,” Dalio writes. This gives him a projected bond yield between 4.5% and 6%.

There is a difference between the real interest rate set by the Fed and where interest rates for various types of credit will end up. After all, no one was getting a mortgage for 0% interest just because the real rate was 0%. Interest rates and credit availability will depend on supply and demand.

Since the issuance of new U.S. government debt and the Fed offloading its balance sheet will result in approximately 8% to 9% of the entire U.S. gross domestic product's worth of government debt hitting the credit markets, Dalio estimates interest rates will need to rise in the 4.5% to 6% range. This will bring down private sector credit growth and thus, the stock market and the economy.

Based on an interest rate of 4.5%, the present value discount effect (i.e., the devaluation of stocks based on a higher inflation and interest rates) and an assumed 10% decline in incomes, Dalio estimates these factors combined will create a 20% drop in equity prices on average, with longer-duration assets suffering the worst.

Following that same extrapolation, if we were to get an interest rate of 6% (remember, this is not the real rate but the rate mandated by supply and demand, which the Fed cannot control), then equity prices could drop 30%, though Dalio thinks this scenario us unlikely.

So far, the negative effect of inflation on wealth has been delayed due to cash and wealth levels being relatively high, as shown by the fact that big debt-dependent purchases like housing have fallen off while consumption spending remains strong. However, this will eventually be drawn down.