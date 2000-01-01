Anyone looking for information on Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) on the internet will be inundated with information about his portfolio and what he is buying.

There is also a considerable amount of information on how the Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) leader has achieved what he has today and an analysis of his different strategies.

All of this information is very informative and will help anyone understand more about this unique individual.

However, what the information on the Oracle of Omaha usually fails to cover is what he has not done. I think this is far more important than what he has done.

Staying away from bad investments

One of the reasons why Buffett is so successful is the fact he has had so few major losses during his career.

Most investors will have to deal with losses at some point, and even the guru has suffered some significant losses, but they have been relatively minor in the grand scheme of things.

I believe he once remarked that he has never lost more than 1% of his capital on a single trade, which is quite impressive. It explains why he has been able to compound capital at such attractive rates.

If you are trying not to lose money, it is just as essential to avoid potential disasters as it is to find success stories. And that is why I believe it is important to consider both what Buffett has done and has not done throughout his career.

Throwing out bad ideas

In 2004, Buffett explained that he believes he is so successful because he avoids “stupid things.“ In this case, the “stupid things” are poor investment ideas:

“We don’t consider many stupid things. You know, we get rid of them fast. And in fact, people get irritated with us, because they’ll call us, and when they’re in the middle of the first sentence, we’ll just tell them 'forget it.' You know, and we don’t — we can see it coming. And, you know, that’s the way, actually, the mind works.”

The Oracle explained an idea he first read about in the New Yorker magazine 30 years before.

The magazine looked at how high-flying chess players could compete against computers.

The chess experts were able to remove most of the potential moves from their heads, stripping out the need for calculations in the process. Meanwhile, the machines just slogged through the calculations. That is a relatively inefficient way of going about things.

“So it wasn’t that they could outthink the computer in terms of speed, but they had this ability in what you might call grouping, or exclusion, where, essentially, they just got right down to the few possibilities out of the zillions of possibilities that really had any chance of success.”

Buffett attributed his success to his ability to be able to cut through the noise, throw out bad ideas instantly and move on to different projects.

He added that investors should not even bother spending 10 minutes analyzing an opportunity when they hear a bad idea. Instead, they should just throw it out and move on.

A psychological defense

This approach helps get past bad ideas quickly and also ensures that investors do not bash bad ideas into their heads. Psychologically, when one has spent a lot of time researching an idea, there is a higher chance one will commit to it. There is also a higher chance one will seek out evidence to confirm their belief in the opportunity.

By throwing out bad ideas as soon as they arrive, investors can save time and protect themselves from psychological risks.

This approach of doing nothing when someone wants you to do something is one of the reasons why Buffett has become so successful.