Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) is the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and former chairman of The Daily Journal Corp. ( DJCO, Financial). He worked as a real estate attorney until 1965, when he became a full-time investor after a recommendation by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio). Munger has developed many psychological tactics that have helped him to become a great investor and excel at life.

In this first installment of a two-part series, I will highlight some of his most thought-provoking statements from a 2007 commencement speech at the University of Southern California. The principles shared were relevant then, they are relevant today and I expect they will be useful in the decades ahead.

Be a continuous learning machine

Munger believes “wisdom acquisition” is a moral duty, so we should aim to be “lifetime learners” if we want to be successful. The skills that got Berkshire through one decade were “not sufficient” enough to get through the next. It required Buffett to be a “continuous learning machine.” For example, in 2016, Berkshire Hathaway started to buy Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) after previously not investing in technology stocks. According to Munger,this was because Apple is a consumer electronics company, an industry Buffett was previously unfamiliar with but eventually learned to understand.

We can apply this same principle to our own investing as it is important to know the edge of your “circle of competence,” which is what you know and do not know. However, we can also expand this to other areas if opportunities arise. For example, in my own investing, I tend to focus mostly on technology stocks, but I recently learned about real estate investment trusts as they have benefited tremendously from the high inflation environment.

Being curious will not only improve your investing, but also your quality of life. Munger said he has seen people rise in life who were not the smartest, but were “continuous learning machines.” He believes we should aim to go to bed a “little wiser” each night in order to become better investors and human beings.

“Develop into a lifelong self-learner through voracious reading, cultivate curiosity and strive to become a little wiser every day,” he said.

Learn the big ideas in all the disciplines

Munger believes in learning the “big ideas” in all disciplines, from science to psychology. These big ideas act as a kind of “mental latticework” inside your head so you can automatically them in your everyday life and when investing. Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) has spoken about a similar phenomenon historically as he believes that as you learn more, “this thing” starts to look like “that thing.” This gives both Munger and Gates an incredible framework for thinking and investing.

For example, during a stock market crash, panic reigns and fear grips many people. However, if you have an understanding of psychology, you may be able to disconnect yourself from the noise and avoid the herd mentality which usually occurs.

Play the game

Munger noted that the downside of learning a lot and becoming incredibly smart is you can “often know more than the experts.” While this is great when investing independently, it can be dangerous if working for a client or customer who has a large ego.

Referring back to his days as a lawyer, Munger said he was given the advice to make the “client feel like the smartest person world,” then to make his senior partner feel the same way. This was a good strategy for rising in a law firm, but did not suit his nature.

Thus, a skill to learn is to actually “hide your light” under a bushel. This can also be a useful skill to learn when dealing with senior management who may not know as much as you do. The goal is to offer helpful suggestions, but still allow them to “save face,” according to Munger.

Learn from history

As the common saying goes, “history doesn’t always repeat, but it does tend to rhyme.” Therefore, learning from history is an immensely powerful way to become successful. Munger is a student of history and often cites historical figures like Roman philosopher Cicero, who said:

“A man who does know what has happened before he was born, goes through life as a child.”

When learning from history, we can also learn from past stock market bubbles and crashes in order to avoid the same mistakes others made.

Inversion

One well-known tactic Munger uses to solve problems in both life and investing is the concept of inversion.

“Invert, always invert; Turn a situation or a problem upside down, look at it backward,” he said.

For instance, if you want to fail in life, what would you do? It is likely you would not read, would not listen to others and would be short-sighted. Thus, the solution to a successful life would be to read lots, listen carefully to high-grade people and think long term.

When investing, we can also apply the tactic of inversion. If you wanted to be a bad investor, what would you do? Most likely you would not research stocks, you would follow the crowd into bubbles and sell at the bottom of a stock market crash. Therefore, by not doing those things, we can become great investors.

Munger uses the example of helping India's economy. After determing what is doing the most damage, you are then able to determine how you can solve the problem.

Things to avoid

Munger also believes there are things you should avoid doing in life. The first is being “lazy” and “unreliable.” If you do not follow up on what you promise to do, then it will be very hard to move forward. The investor also said it is a good idea to avoid strong “ideology," whether it be religious, political or something else. The key is to have an open mind to new ideas.

“The more you shout it out, the more you pound it in,” he said.

Generally speaking, envy, resentment, revenge and self-pity are “disastrous modes of thought.” Munger suggests “self-pity” will not help you in any situation, no matter how serious, thus it is best to avoid drifting into it. To illustrate his point, he told the story of a friend who used to carry a pack of white cards with a phrase written on them. Anytime someone said something which displayed self-pity, he would hand them a card. The card said in a humorous and sarcastic tone, “Your story has touched my heart. Never have I heard of anyone with as many misfortunes as you.”

When you avoid self-pity, Munger said you get an “instant advantage over everyone else.”

Be aware of the self-serving bias

People have a natural tendency to only care about their own interests, rather than the interests of others. Munger said this “self-serving bias" is not helpful in life. Most successful people in sales, marketing or in any relationship aim to minimize their self-serving bias while understanding what matters most to others.

In my marketing days, when I was training my team, I used to say imagine everyone has "WIIFM" written on their forehead, which basically means “What is in it for me?” This is what the customer cares about.

As for Munger, he quoted Benjamin Franklin:

“If you want to persuade, appeal to interest not reason.”

How to get what you want

According to Munger, the best way to get what you want is to “deserve what you want." Deliver to the world “what you would buy if you were on the other end.”

This philosophy of giving value upfront does not just bring wealth, but also deserved trust and respect. There are many books on this subject, one of which is called "The Go-Giver: A Little Story About a Powerful Business Idea” by Bob Burg and John Mann. The book says some of the most successful people are those that give lots.

Favorite pastimes

Munger said his favorite pastimes are “reading and thinking.” This may not seem to be anything out of the ordinary, but in today’s fast-paced digital world, spending time to just sit and think critically can help vastly improve your decisions.

The guru is also an avid reader, reading multiple books per week. As you read, you compound knowledge over time, which helps to both improve your investing decisions and give a greater perspective on life. Munger tends to read mostly non-fiction as he aims to stay grounded in reality and “rational."

Final thoughts

Munger's incredible wisdom on investing and life has the potential to help people become wealthier and live better over the long term. His advice should continue to be relevant in the years to come.