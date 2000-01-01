Climate change is going to destroy humanity unless the world suddenly moves to a net-zero economy. That is what some people think anyway.

These people argue time is running out to make the changes required to preserve humanity in the face of a change in climate and reverse the impact we have had on the natural environment over the past century.

That is one side of the argument.

The other side of the argument is that climate change is a natural phenomenon we cannot do anything about.

As a result, trying to push people away from fossil fuels prematurely will only damage the economy and reduce our quality of life.

Most investors will have had to consider both of these points in the past five years. No matter which side of the debate you stand on, the fact of the matter is that something is causing the environment to react differently to the way it was two decades ago.

Now, this might just be a natural cycle that we have to get used to, or it could be something much more sinister. Without the benefit of hindsight, it is difficult to tell.

However, we do have to consider the impact of these changes on our investments.

As someone who knows a lot about the insurance industry, I know insurance companies are now putting a lot of time and effort into analyzing the impacts more volatile weather conditions are having on the market and how they can minimize losses.

The question is, how do investors deal with this environment? Do we sell anything that has any connection to hydrocarbons or other polluting energy sources and put all of our money into wind and solar power? Or do we carry on as normal and hope that this is just a lot of hot air and the crisis will go away?

Dealing with climate risks

I believe the answer to this situation lies somewhere in the middle.

It seems unlikely the world is going to move away from hydrocarbons in a big way at any point in the next 10 years. Even the most optimistic projections suggest hydrocarbon fuel demand will continue to increase over the coming decade.

After that, the future becomes a little more uncertain. The world is making meaningful steps to reduce its dependence on fuels such as coal, natural gas and oil.

Unfortunately, it is going to take a lot of time for the alternatives to arrive on the market on such a scale to replace hydrocarbons entirely.

For example, even though the world spent a record amount on developing renewable energy capacity last year, the new capacity only accounted for half of the world’s increased electricity demand.

And even if the world does succeed in moving away from hydrocarbon fuels, we are still going to need chemicals and other hydrocarbon derivatives such as plastics, resins, paints and lubricants.

With this being the case, I think companies like big oil producers are probably the best way to invest in both today’s energy boom and tomorrow’s green revolution. These companies have the finances to support the transition to green energy, but they also have large downstream businesses, which are responsible for producing the sort of products I mentioned above. That gives them a strong competitive advantage in a changing world.

There are other options out there, but I believe big oil is the best example of a sector that bridges the best of both worlds in today’s market.

It is not a pure-play bet on the green revolution, but neither are big oil companies pure-play hydrocarbon producers.

They should be able to manage the best of both worlds without too much pain for investors.