Some investors may believe the economy and stock market face particularly uncertain futures at the moment. They may argue that risks such as the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and sky-high inflation mean the short-term economic outlook and the prospects for equity markets are challenging.

However, in my view, the future is perennially uncertain. The difference today is investors are focusing to a greater extent on potential threats than they were during the recent bull market. Indeed, economic shocks and stock market slumps can occur without prior warning from a wide range of risks that are not always pre-empted by investors.

For example, the stock market’s 32% crash in the first quarter of 2020 was not anticipated by investors. Indeed, the Volatility Index showed that investor sentiment was buoyant shortly before it occurred. Its reading was close to a 10-year low at the start of 2020, with a lower figure suggesting greater optimism among investors.

Stock market growth

Despite the omnipresence of risks, the economy has continually recovered from its periods of difficulty to provide operating environments that are conducive to profit growth across a wide range of industries.

Similarly, the stock market has generated double-digit annualized total returns over the past 50 years despite experiencing nine bear markets within that time. While it has yet to recover from the current bear market, it has an excellent track record of reaching new record highs following even its very worst declines.

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) leader Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has previously discussed the ongoing existence of risks and the potential offered by investing in the U.S. economy. He said, “We always live in an uncertain world. What is certain is that the United States will go forward over time.”

A pragmatic focus

In my opinion, investors should take a simple approach to apportioning capital throughout all economic and stock market conditions. Instead of worrying about whether certain risks will come to fruition, or if the economic environment will worsen, they should buy high-quality stocks when they trade at attractive prices.

High-quality companies that, for example, have low debt, a wide economic moat and a long track record of profitability are more likely to overcome any economic challenges they face in the short run. This could mean they enjoy an improved market position over the long run, relative to sector peers, that allows them to generate improving profitability.

Buying such companies when they trade at appealing prices, in terms of being below their intrinsic value, means investors have a margin of safety in case the operating environment unexpectedly deteriorates. This could enhance their long-term returns on the back of a growing economy and rising stock market.