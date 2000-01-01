Many investors seek to make a quick buck from buying and selling shares in rapid succession. The key to this strategy is anticipating the market cycle. For example, some investors may have determined that share prices had fallen too heavily by mid-June and were significantly undervalued. In the eight weeks that followed, the S&P 500 gained 17%.

However, in my view, adopting such a strategy is extremely dangerous. In the short run, it is impossible to accurately predict how the stock market will perform due to the existence of an infinite number of variables that can have a tremendous impact. Therefore, even if investors were correct in predicting a summer rally, they are unlikely to repeat their feat ad infinitum.

Buy-and-hold investing

A buy-and-hold strategy could be far more effective than frequently trading in and out of stocks. The stock market has a stunning track record of delivering high returns over the long run. In the past decade, for example, the S&P 500 has generated a 16% annualized total return. And over the past 50 years, it has returned 10% per annum despite experiencing numerous bear markets, downturns and corrections.

While a 10% annualized total return may not seem all that impressive at first glance, over the long run it can make a huge difference to an investor’s portfolio value. For instance, assuming an initial investment of $10,000 over a 30-year timeframe, an investor who uses a buy-and-hold strategy that compounds at 10% per annum would end up with a portfolio valued at around $175,000.

The appeal of a consistent buy-and-hold approach that utilizes the "magic" of compounding has previously been highlighted by Baupost Group founder Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio). He said, “Consistency and patience are crucial. Most investors are their own worst enemies. Endurance enables compounding.”

A patient approach

Clearly, a buy-and-hold strategy requires a huge amount of patience. Investors must wait many years for it to have a positive impact on their portfolio value.

In my view, investors can learn to become more patient by reminding themselves of their long-term outlook. Most investors buy shares to pay for their retirement or some other long-term goal. Therefore, constantly focusing on their long-term plan could make it easier for them to avoid a short-term bias that leads to the constant buying and selling of shares. Indeed, short-term market volatility is unlikely to be of interest to an investor who is concerned about how much their portfolio will be worth in 10 years’ time.

In addition, continually focusing on the stock market’s past returns could aid an investor who is seeking to adopt a patient approach when managing their portfolio. Despite experiencing 27 bear markets since the Wall Street Crash in 1929, equity markets have delivered high returns over long periods. This may help to reassure buy-and-hold investors that the path they are following is likely to be a successful means of achieving their financial goals.