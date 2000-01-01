In light of increasing geopolitical conflicts around Europe, five aerospace and defense stocks with high GF Scores and guru ownership based on second-quarter 13F filings are Lockheed Martin Corp. ( LMT, Financial), General Dynamics Inc. ( GD, Financial), L3Harris Technologies Inc. ( LHX, Financial), TransDigm Group Inc. ( TDG, Financial) and Moog Inc. ( MOG.A, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

European tensions escalate as mobilization continues

Tensions in Europe increased earlier this week as the Russia-Ukraine conflict featured prisoner exchanges and mobilization of troops. As investors monitor the impacts, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed several aerospace and defense companies that have high scores according to GuruFocus’ exclusive grading method and a high number of gurus owning shares based on second-quarter 13F filings.

The GF Score, which has been shown to be correlated with stock performance based on backtesting from 2006 to 2021, consists of five ranks: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value and momentum. Each rank ranges from zero to 10, with 10 as the highest score. Likewise, the GF Score ranges from zero to 100, with 100 as the highest score. GuruFocus’ research suggests that the higher the score, the higher the company's potential.

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Lockheed Martin

Eighteen gurus own shares of Lockheed Martin ( LMT, Financial) with a combined weighting of 5.76%.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company manufactures defense aircraft, including the F-35 jet. Lockheed Martin has a GF Score of 88 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for financial strength and momentum.

Gurus with holdings in Lockheed Martin include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio).

General Dynamics

Fourteen gurus own shares of General Dynamics ( GD, Financial) with a combined weighting of 6.60%.

The Reston, Virginia-based defense company has a GF Score of 82 out of 100 based on a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 3 out of 10.

Gurus with holdings in General Dynamics include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio)’ Brandes Investment and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)’s Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp.

L3Harris Technologies

Thirteen gurus own shares of L3Harris Technologies ( LHX, Financial) with a combined weighting of 8.69%.

The Melbourne, Florida-based command and control operations company has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a rank of 9 out of 10 for momentum and growth and a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10.

TransDigm

Eleven gurus own shares of TransDigm ( TDG, Financial) with a combined weight of 16.69%.

The Cleveland-based commercial aircraft parts company has a GF Score of 91 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 10 out of 10, a rank of 9 out of 10 for growth and momentum, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10.

Moog

Ten gurus own shares of Moog ( MOG.A, Financial) with a combined weight of 1.03%.

The New York-based motion and fluid control systems company has a GF Score of 85 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for growth and financial strength.