Stocks tumbled in September, reaching a low for the year on Sept. 23. To borrow a term from legendary guru investor Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial), this is a time for “cheerful pessimists.”

“Is there such a thing as a cheerful pessimist?” Munger said. “That’s what I am.”

Pessimists may point to a falling market, but there is always a good time to buy stocks since equities are not down at the same time.

While no one likes to see share prices fall, those losses are only realized if you sell. Value investors are likely to ride out the storm and sow the seeds for a harvest of profits later by picking up bargain-priced stocks.

Are there ways value investors can invest defensively to take some of the bumps out of this volatile time and even profit? Consider exchange-traded funds that include bonds. Bond yields are heading upward following the latest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with two-year and 10-year rates hitting highs for the past decade.

Options for adding a few Treasury-related ETFs to your value portfolio include these, plus two others:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF ( BND, Financial)

Tracking the performance of the bond index, this low-fee Vanguard ETF is nearly 50% U.S. government bonds with the remainder being corporate bonds and securitized bonds. Cash and municipal bonds make up less than 1.5% of the ETF.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF ( BIL, Financial)

Short-term Treasury bills can protect investors against inflation risks. Adding this ETF, which tracks the Bloomberg 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index. The 30-day yield on this ETF is 2.23%.

IShares TIPS Bond ETF ( TIP, Financial)

Another inflation hedge is this fund from iShares, which tracks a market-weighted index of U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining in maturity. This fund has a 30-day yield of 6.92%, and the share is only slightly above its 52-week low of $107.42.

IShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF ( SGOV, Financial)

This iShares ETF is similar to the 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in that it tracks ultrashort duration securities, but it differs in that it tracks a different index. The 30-day yield of this fund is 2.20%.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund ( NTSX, Financial)

For every $100 invested in this ETF, $90 goes toward large-cap U.S. equities and $10 is collateral for futures contracts on intermediate bonds from the U.S. Treasury. Since the bonds provide 6 times leverage, the exposure is 90% stocks and 60% bonds. Stock sectors represented in this fund include technology, health care, financial services, consumer cyclicals and industrials. This fund is also trading just above its 52-week low of $31.43.

I bonds

As a bonus, here is one defensive option that is not available in an ETF: I bonds.

Since I bonds are only available to individuals, there will not be an ETF based on them. Inflation-adjusted twice a year, I bonds issued through Oct. 31 will yield 9.62%. You will not see yields from I bonds until you sell them or when they mature. Do not cash them in during the first five years or you will forfeit three months of interest.

The advantages of I bonds include high yields and that you will not be taxed on interest until the bond matures or you sell it. Drawbacks include being limited to buying $10,000 a year, plus up to $5,000 through tax refunds. They cannot be part of an individual retirement account since their interest is already tax-deferred.

Bargain-hunting

Value investors know that fortune hunters can get their start in bear markets. Keep cash available for purchasing stocks in companies with solid financials that may have low share prices during market turbulence.