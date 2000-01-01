Pay Attention to Company Debts

Interest rates are rising worldwide, and it does not look as if this trend is going to end any time soon. Some analysts are projecting that interest rates will increase above 5% next year and stay there for a couple of years.

I will not debate whether the market has baked this expectation into current equity valuations. Still, I do think it is worthwhile to evaluate how these higher rates will hit companies with lots of debt.

Understanding a company’s debt position

Many businesses have binged on cheap debt over the past decade as interest rates have been pinned to the ground. In fact, some have even built their entire business models relying on a continuous supply of cheap debt.

This borrowing binge will come back to haunt businesses that have not hedged these expenses. Investors need to know what they are getting into before taking a stake in highly indebted businesses for that reason.

However, that does not mean that all debt is bad debt. Companies that have borrowed efficiently over the past decade may actually benefit in the current environment.

What do I mean by borrowing efficiently? Well, suppose a company has been able to borrow at a rate of interest of, say, 1% in the past couple of years and used this money to invest in a new factory, with prices rising across the board. In that case, the value of the output of that factory should increase.

With the cost of debt fixed at a low interest rate, it will be easier for the business to pay back these borrowings in the future with higher inflation-adjusted income from the factory.

This example makes two assumptions: that the business has invested the money efficiently and can afford to pay back the debt.

If a company has not invested the money efficiently and used it to return capital to shareholders, for example, then it might struggle to pay back the debt. This may be especially true if it has borrowed the money on a short time horizon. It may have to refinance just as interest rates reach their peak. If it is not earning money from the cash borrowed in the first place, it is going to be harder to pay back the debt.

Both of these examples assume that the business has borrowed money at a fixed rate. That’s not always the case. Many companies have outstanding credit facilities based on floating interest rates, and these businesses will suffer even more in the current interest rate environment.

Not only could these businesses face high interest rates, but they may also become squeezed by tighter financing conditions if lenders start to reduce credit lines.

We don’t seem to be at that point yet, but it is worth considering it. After all, many economists predict that the economy will hit a recession sometime in the next 12 months. Higher interest rates, tighter credit conditions and a recession could make it incredibly difficult for a business to refinance its debts.

The question of debt

All in all, it is now more critical than at any point since the financial crisis to understand both how much debt a company has and the structure of said debt.

Most investors will overlook these critical points because the information generally is not that straightforward. It takes time and research to comb through company financial filings to understand debt structure.

The past decade has made it easy to ignore debt. Still, considering the prevailing economic environment, it makes sense for investors to take the extra time required to pursue this level of due diligence.

At some point, it will be time for value investors to look into buying cheap stocks. The best companies to buy are likely going to be those with protection against uncertainty and higher interest rates.