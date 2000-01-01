Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Pershing Square runs a concentrated portfolio, focusing on taking large stakes in a small number of well-researched companies that it deems to be fundamentally strong but underperforming in the short term.

After obtaining a large enough position of influence as a major shareholder, preferably enough to get board representation, the hedge fund then aims to catalyze improvements in the target company’s strategy in order to further increase its expected profitability.

Given Ackman’s strict investing criteria, perhaps it’s not surprising that his firm’s most undervalued holdings are also its highest-growth holdings. With the data we have available as of Pershing Square’s latest 13F report for the second quarter of 2022 and the most recent company earnings results, GuruFocus shows that three of Ackman’s holdings are undervalued based on the discounted cash flow model and have high Ebitda growth rates over the past decade: Lowe's Companies Inc. ( LOW, Financial), Domino's Pizza Inc. ( DPZ, Financial) and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd ( CP, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Lowe's Companies Inc. ( LOW, Financial) is trading at a 57.28% discount to its intrinsic value based on the GuruFocus DCF calculator. The stock also trades at a price-earnings ratio of 15.04, which is below its historical median valuation, and is rated as modestly undervalued by the GF Value chart.

The company’s 10-year Ebitda growth rate is 14.60%. Other strong growth metrics include a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 61.8% and a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 16.2%.

Lowe’s is a retail company that owns and operates a chain of over 2,300 home improvement and hardware stores. Most of the North Carolina-based company’s stores are in the U.S., though it has some in Canada as well.

Home improvement spending has skyrocketed in recent years due to the combination of a strong housing market, easy-money policies and the Covid-19 lockdowns putting a focus on improving living spaces. While the tailwinds of easy-money policies and the pandemic are disappearing, the home improvement market seems likely to remain strong even as the housing market cools down, as rising prices and housing shortages will mean more renovations need to be made to existing buildings.

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Domino's Pizza Inc. ( DPZ, Financial) is trading at a 28.72% discount to its intrinsic value based on the GuruFocus DCF calculator. While the price-earnings ratio of 24.42 doesn’t fall into bargain territory, it is lower than the company’s historical median. The GF Value chart rates the stock as significantly undervalued.

The company has a 10-year Ebitda growth rate of 18.50%. More recently, over the past three-year period, Domino’s has grown its Ebitda per share by an average of 17.60% and its revenue per share by an average of 13.4%.

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Domino's Pizza is a large-scale U.S. pizza chain. Even before the pandemic, more than half of Domino’s orders arrived on customers’ plates via delivery rather than dining in, so both the company and the stock were pandemic darlings.

Both the company’s stock price and its earnings have come down slightly as the pandemic tailwind has abated, but this is unlikely to have a negative impact on Domino’s long-term prospects. Unlike Netflix ( NFLX, Financial), which saw pandemic pull-forward destroy its growth stock valuation ratios, Domino’s has a much more stable growth trajectory.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd ( CP, Financial) is trading at a 12.60% discount to its intrinsic value based on the GuruFocus DCF calculator. However, the price-earnings ratio of 32.51% is worse than 83% of transportation sector peers, and the GF Value chart classifies the stock as modestly overvalued.

Over the past 10 years, Canadian Pacific’s Ebitda has grown by approximately 16.60% per year. The three-year Ebitda per share is just 11%, but the three-year free cash flow per share growth rate is 24.9%.

Canadian Pacific owns approximately 21,100 kilometers of railroad track across all provinces of Canada as well as parts of the northern U.S. Due to their critical roles in the supply chain and near-monopolies over their areas of operation, railroads have historically tended to be solid investments

In general, railroads are also considered good inflation-proof investments, since they can rely on high profit margins and cash flows and thus benefit from the natural devaluation of their debt during periods of high inflation.