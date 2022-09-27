HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC /MA/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $73.00Mil. The top holdings were IVW(10.93%), SPY(10.67%), and GTLS(5.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC /MA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 131,729 shares in ARCA:IVW, giving the stock a 10.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.26 during the quarter.

On 09/27/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.28 per share and a market cap of $27.56Bil. The stock has returned -22.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a price-book ratio of 6.70.

The guru established a new position worth 20,557 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 10.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $407.13 during the quarter.

On 09/27/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $363.38 per share and a market cap of $327.31Bil. The stock has returned -16.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 775,300-share investment in ARCA:PSQ. Previously, the stock had a 10.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.31 during the quarter.

On 09/27/2022, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.53 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned 23.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 117,460 shares in ARCA:GDX, giving the stock a 4.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.8 during the quarter.

On 09/27/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $22 per share and a market cap of $8.65Bil. The stock has returned -24.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

The guru established a new position worth 22,441 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.08 during the quarter.

On 09/27/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.95 per share and a market cap of $23.24Bil. The stock has returned -29.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

