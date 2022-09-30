HGC Investment Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

366 ADELAIDE STREET WEST, SUITE 601 TORONTO, A6 M5V 1R9

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 563 stocks valued at a total of $3.27Bil. The top holdings were CPUH(5.04%), ASZ(3.44%), and GOAC(2.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HGC Investment Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

HGC Investment Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ASZ by 4,814,867 shares. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.79.

On 09/30/2022, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $9.81 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned 0.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-book ratio of 1.46 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1415.79.

During the quarter, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought 8,464,807 shares of NYSE:CPUH for a total holding of 16,799,072. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.8.

On 09/30/2022, Compute Health Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.87 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned 1.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compute Health Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-book ratio of 1.29 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -449.13.

During the quarter, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought 3,798,345 shares of NAS:REVH for a total holding of 6,691,936. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.78.

On 09/30/2022, Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.8204 per share and a market cap of $567.42Mil. The stock has returned 1.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-book ratio of 1.07 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.36.

During the quarter, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought 3,334,431 shares of NYSE:GOAC for a total holding of 6,668,862. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.94.

On 09/30/2022, GO Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.01 per share and a market cap of $719.47Mil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GO Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.92.

During the quarter, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought 3,046,937 shares of NAS:GSRMU for a total holding of 6,088,874. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.08.

On 09/30/2022, GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.3 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -525.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.06.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.