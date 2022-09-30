Fiduciary Planning LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $124.00Mil. The top holdings were ACIO(23.09%), ADME(18.62%), and OSCV(12.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fiduciary Planning LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought 192,103 shares of BATS:ACIO for a total holding of 991,657. The trade had a 4.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.89.

On 09/30/2022, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF traded for a price of $28.1 per share and a market cap of $460.84Mil. The stock has returned -5.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a price-book ratio of 3.96.

During the quarter, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought 97,830 shares of BATS:ADME for a total holding of 667,803. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.42.

On 09/30/2022, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF traded for a price of $33.32 per share and a market cap of $317.93Mil. The stock has returned -15.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a price-book ratio of 4.05.

During the quarter, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought 96,304 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 363,011. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.13.

On 09/30/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $25.8 per share and a market cap of $10.17Bil. The stock has returned -26.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

During the quarter, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought 68,194 shares of ARCA:SPEM for a total holding of 193,861. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.73.

On 09/30/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $31.04 per share and a market cap of $5.13Bil. The stock has returned -24.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought 68,937 shares of BATS:OSCV for a total holding of 523,598. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.

On 09/30/2022, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF traded for a price of $28.3893 per share and a market cap of $183.82Mil. The stock has returned -12.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

