Pensionfund DSM Netherlands recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $297.00Mil. The top holdings were PLD(8.55%), PSA(4.55%), and EQIX(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought 115,104 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 231,508. The trade had a 4.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 10/03/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $102.9 per share and a market cap of $75.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.57 and a price-sales ratio of 15.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought 22,289 shares of NYSE:PSA for a total holding of 44,578. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.28.

On 10/03/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $292.47 per share and a market cap of $51.40Bil. The stock has returned 5.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-book ratio of 9.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.15 and a price-sales ratio of 13.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought 8,364 shares of NAS:EQIX for a total holding of 16,728. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $653.33.

On 10/03/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $570.865 per share and a market cap of $51.81Bil. The stock has returned -26.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 80.92, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.50 and a price-sales ratio of 7.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought 77,335 shares of NYSE:O for a total holding of 154,670. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.95.

On 10/03/2022, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $57.87 per share and a market cap of $35.94Bil. The stock has returned -2.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 183.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.72 and a price-sales ratio of 11.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought 52,108 shares of NYSE:SPG for a total holding of 104,216. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.29.

On 10/03/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $89.41 per share and a market cap of $29.34Bil. The stock has returned -27.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-book ratio of 9.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.75 and a price-sales ratio of 5.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

