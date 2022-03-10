Sunbelt Securities, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 421 stocks valued at a total of $465.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.90%), IAU(2.86%), and IVV(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sunbelt Securities, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 60,593 shares in BATS:BAPR, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.66 during the quarter.

On 10/03/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April traded for a price of $29.07 per share and a market cap of $112.65Mil. The stock has returned -8.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April has a price-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWR by 26,552 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.78.

On 10/03/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $62.43 per share and a market cap of $24.70Bil. The stock has returned -19.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.69.

The guru sold out of their 845,000-share investment in NYSE:LUB. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.08 during the quarter.

On 10/03/2022, Luby's Inc traded for a price of $1.78 per share and a market cap of $55.33Mil. The stock has returned 21.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

During the quarter, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. bought 47,417 shares of ARCA:IAU for a total holding of 386,794. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.59.

On 10/03/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.68 per share and a market cap of $25.71Bil. The stock has returned -5.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.71.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 19,684 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.64.

On 10/03/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.25 per share and a market cap of $28.05Bil. The stock has returned -5.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

