Rempart Asset Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $386.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(5.95%), COST(5.77%), and MSFT(5.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought 36,786 shares of NYSE:SWK for a total holding of 135,033. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.2.

On 10/03/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $79.03 per share and a market cap of $11.70Bil. The stock has returned -52.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 1,450 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 10/03/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $476.288 per share and a market cap of $209.75Bil. The stock has returned 6.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-book ratio of 10.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SU by 18,020 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.59.

On 10/03/2022, Suncor Energy Inc traded for a price of $30.61 per share and a market cap of $42.18Bil. The stock has returned 52.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought 5,212 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 127,731. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/03/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $107.42 per share and a market cap of $313.79Bil. The stock has returned -33.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CNQ by 10,575 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.36.

On 10/03/2022, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $49.85 per share and a market cap of $58.32Bil. The stock has returned 41.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

