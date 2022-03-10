Insight Wealth Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $538.00Mil. The top holdings were PFF(5.18%), CVX(5.08%), and USMV(4.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Insight Wealth Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Insight Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 19,551 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.64 per share and a market cap of $1,289.84Bil. The stock has returned -27.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-book ratio of 5.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Insight Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 1,746 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 10/03/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $242.4 per share and a market cap of $759.55Bil. The stock has returned -6.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 87.64, a price-book ratio of 20.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.24 and a price-sales ratio of 12.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Insight Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IQLT by 741,399 shares. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.1.

On 10/03/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $28.39 per share and a market cap of $3.51Bil. The stock has returned -23.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

Insight Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IUSG by 204,606 shares. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.77.

On 10/03/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $82.2 per share and a market cap of $10.66Bil. The stock has returned -19.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a price-book ratio of 6.46.

Insight Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 75,203 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.45.

On 10/03/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.25 per share and a market cap of $26.80Bil. The stock has returned -11.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

