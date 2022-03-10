American Trust recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2353 ALEXANDRIA DRIVE LEXINGTON, KY 40504

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 441 stocks valued at a total of $1.25Bil. The top holdings were VOO(12.24%), BIV(5.92%), and SCHX(5.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

American Trust reduced their investment in ARCA:DGRO by 274,711 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.91.

On 10/03/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $45.58 per share and a market cap of $21.73Bil. The stock has returned -8.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

The guru established a new position worth 103,232 shares in ARCA:SIVR, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.79 during the quarter.

On 10/03/2022, abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF traded for a price of $19.91 per share and a market cap of $974.60Mil. The stock has returned -8.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, American Trust bought 179,409 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 846,051. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 10/03/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $28.71 per share and a market cap of $24.18Bil. The stock has returned -23.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

The guru established a new position worth 176,526 shares in ARCA:SGOL, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.97 during the quarter.

On 10/03/2022, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $16.31 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned -3.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, American Trust bought 47,697 shares of ARCA:SCHE for a total holding of 218,561. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.09.

On 10/03/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.71 per share and a market cap of $7.71Bil. The stock has returned -23.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.