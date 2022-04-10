NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 MADISON AVE NEW YORK, NY 10016

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 218 stocks valued at a total of $987.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.77%), TMO(4.60%), and MSFT(4.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 30,433 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.19.

On 10/04/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $146.55 per share and a market cap of $14.71Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a price-book ratio of 6.81.

NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 44,880 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 10/04/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $91.83 per share and a market cap of $106.73Bil. The stock has returned -63.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-book ratio of 5.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC reduced their investment in NYSE:NSC by 12,650 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.48.

On 10/04/2022, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $221.34 per share and a market cap of $51.90Bil. The stock has returned -8.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC reduced their investment in NYSE:LIN by 9,015 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.21.

On 10/04/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $285.13 per share and a market cap of $142.07Bil. The stock has returned -1.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC reduced their investment in NAS:HON by 14,224 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.81.

On 10/04/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $176.94 per share and a market cap of $119.23Bil. The stock has returned -15.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-book ratio of 6.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.