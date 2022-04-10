Stairway Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $616.00Mil. The top holdings were EFA(26.00%), IWD(18.52%), and IEMG(12.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stairway Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Stairway Partners, LLC bought 64,112 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 2,859,541. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 10/04/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.12 per share and a market cap of $41.94Bil. The stock has returned -20.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, Stairway Partners, LLC bought 13,655 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 838,854. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 10/04/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $143.2 per share and a market cap of $50.07Bil. The stock has returned -7.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

During the quarter, Stairway Partners, LLC bought 37,140 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 1,845,790. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/04/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $44.95 per share and a market cap of $59.08Bil. The stock has returned -23.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, Stairway Partners, LLC bought 24,730 shares of ARCA:VGK for a total holding of 787,145. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.

On 10/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $49.06 per share and a market cap of $13.32Bil. The stock has returned -22.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, Stairway Partners, LLC bought 1,946 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 197,591. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/04/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $375.34 per share and a market cap of $344.24Bil. The stock has returned -11.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

