Horizons Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $109.00Mil. The top holdings were VV(9.18%), VEA(8.62%), and VNQ(8.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Horizons Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Horizons Wealth Management bought 3,211 shares of NAS:BSCR for a total holding of 46,774. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.33.

On 10/04/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $18.8627 per share and a market cap of $481.06Mil. The stock has returned -11.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Horizons Wealth Management bought 825 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 84,873. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.68.

On 10/04/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $71.985 per share and a market cap of $80.66Bil. The stock has returned -13.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Horizons Wealth Management bought 906 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 18,724. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 10/04/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.12 per share and a market cap of $41.94Bil. The stock has returned -20.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, Horizons Wealth Management bought 557 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 31,180. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.2.

On 10/04/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.315 per share and a market cap of $28.27Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Horizons Wealth Management bought 274 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 60,924. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 10/04/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $171.775 per share and a market cap of $23.71Bil. The stock has returned -12.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.87.

