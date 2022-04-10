First Financial Bank - Trust Division recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 182 stocks valued at a total of $815.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(7.85%), IWM(5.06%), and PG(4.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Financial Bank - Trust Division’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 202,826 shares in ARCA:TLH, giving the stock a 2.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.06 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.97 per share and a market cap of $4.48Bil. The stock has returned -24.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 115,673 shares in NAS:IEI, giving the stock a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.22 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.12 per share and a market cap of $11.87Bil. The stock has returned -10.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 78,070 shares in ARCA:MUB, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.12 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.57 per share and a market cap of $27.57Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 35,909 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.65.

On 10/04/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $102.21 per share and a market cap of $29.38Bil. The stock has returned -26.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.28 and a price-sales ratio of 6.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 83,400 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.12 during the quarter.

On 10/04/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.29 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.34.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

