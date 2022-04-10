UBP Investment Advisors SA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $194.00Mil. The top holdings were FLRN(8.26%), SPIP(7.01%), and EEM(6.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UBP Investment Advisors SA’s top five trades of the quarter.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 615,760 shares. The trade had a 4.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 10/04/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.61 per share and a market cap of $21.71Bil. The stock has returned -24.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced their investment in ARCA:FLRN by 743,540 shares. The trade had a 4.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.25.

On 10/04/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.28 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned -0.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIP by 736,460 shares. The trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.06.

On 10/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $25.74 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned -11.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced their investment in ARCA:SGOL by 951,929 shares. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.54.

On 10/04/2022, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $16.54 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned -2.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced their investment in ARCA:QAI by 558,437 shares. The trade had a 3.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.88.

On 10/04/2022, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF traded for a price of $28.36 per share and a market cap of $649.44Mil. The stock has returned -10.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.92.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

