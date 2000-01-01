One of the most hotly debated topics in the world of value investing is whether or not Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) should pay a dividend.

There are really two schools of thought on this. The first group believes that Berkshire should not pay a dividend because the company has achieved such a great track record of re-investing its profits back into the business at a high rate of return. This party believes Berkshire should continue following this model. After all, if the company can reinvest a dollar for a 20% per annum return, that is a much better financial decision than paying out that dollar to investors, who are then going to have to pay around 30% in tax. In the first scenario, that dollar could become $52 compounded at 20% per annum for 20 years. In the other scenario, that $1 becomes worth just $0.70. Still, if an investor needs the income, or if they can take that $0.70 on the dollar and re-invest it at an even higher rate of return, say 30% per annum, then that could be the better option. However, I should note the chances of an investor being able to do that are relatively small.

The other school of thought says that Berkshire should pay a dividend because the company clearly cannot find enough attractive opportunities in the current market, and the rest of the cash is just sitting there. Over the past couple of years, the group has been sitting on more than $100 billion of cash which is earning next to nothing as it is invested in short-term Treasury bonds. While this is changing as interest rates increase and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), starts to deploy some of the firm's capital into large investments, there's still a lot of money sitting on a balance sheet earning nothing. If Berkshire had returned, say, $50 billion of that cash to shareholders instead, they could then choose to do with that money as they wish instead of having it just sit in Treasuries.

For his part, Buffett has always said that he would rather keep the money in the business than pay a dividend to shareholders. But his right-hand man, Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), has previously commented that the business might consider a dividend if it is struggling to earn a higher return on its capital, a scenario that he believes will come about at some point. Specifically, Munger said in the 2012 Berkshire annual meeting:

“Well, I think dividends will come in due course because eventually, we’ll find it difficult to multiply the rabbits, but we hope that evil day is delayed.”

There is no formula to determine when is the right time to pay a dividend and when is the right time to retain capital in a business. It depends on the opportunities available for reinvestment to that business, and in the case of Berkshire, it depends on market conditions.

Volatile equity markets will present lots of opportunities for Berkshire to deploy significant amounts of capital into different businesses. It may even be able to acquire some companies at the beginning of their growth trajectory, allowing it to deploy capital into faster-growing industries.

For the time being, Buffett seems content to return capital to investors with share repurchases. This is by far the most tax-efficient way of returning cash and allows additional value creation.

Dividends are more suitable for companies with volatile earnings, which is the opposite of what Berkshire offers. Buffet has carefully constructed a business that can grow earnings steadily through regulated industries and predictable growth markets.

These sorts of businesses lend themselves to opportunistic share repurchases as a way to create value rather than dividends.