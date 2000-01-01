It is tempting to follow the investment crowd during periods of heightened stock market volatility. Doing so may provide a degree of reassurance in how you are managing your portfolio during a period of high uncertainty. For example, you may follow other investors in avoiding the purchase of new holdings because you are concerned about the potential for paper losses. However, this goes against the advice of many famous value investors such as Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Himalaya Capital Management.

Other investors make mistakes

The investment herd is frequently wrong about the stock market, as history has shown. At the start of this year, for instance, many investors had extremely bullish forecasts for the stock market. They felt that extreme inflation would be a temporary event and interest rate hikes would thus be kept to a minimum. They believed that massive fiscal stimulus from the pandemic would continue to buoy the economy and investor sentiment forever.

Clearly, they have been proven very wrong. And the current negativity sweeping through the headlines could also prove to be misplaced. After all, the U.S. stock market has always recovered from its bear markets to post new record highs in the past. Following other investors in betting against it now, or assuming things will get worse, could be a major error in my view.

This viewpoint has previously been highlighted by Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), who once said, “To be a better investor, you have to stand on your own. You just can’t copy other people’s insights.”

Backing your own judgment

Of course, many investors find it difficult to back their own judgment and ignore the investment crowd. They may unearth a stock that has long-term investment potential, or wish to buy a range of stocks during a bear market, but lack the discipline, confidence or emotional capacity to go against their peers who might call them foolish for going against popular opinion.

In my view, a simple way to overcome this challenge and become a contrarian investor is to rely on facts and figures. They can provide definitive information about the prospects for a specific stock. For example, assessing a firm’s debt situation can determine its likelihood of surviving a period of weaker economic growth and rising interest rates. Similarly, investors can deduce the size of a company’s economic moat by analyzing its historic return on equity.

Value opportunities

Facts and figures do not only make it easier to find value opportunities, they can also provide an investor with assurance that their holdings are likely to benefit from a future economic recovery. Furthermore, by considering the stock market’s long-term track record of growth, which equates to an annualized total return of over 10% in the past 30 years, investors are likely to be more comfortable in going against the investment herd during a bear market.