Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(14.33%), VLUE(10.18%), and MTUM(7.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,044-share investment in NAS:IEI. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.22 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.53 per share and a market cap of $11.82Bil. The stock has returned -11.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 48,783 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.65 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.7699 per share and a market cap of $22.69Bil. The stock has returned -13.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC bought 38,068 shares of ARCA:GDX for a total holding of 165,583. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.28.

On 10/05/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $25.16 per share and a market cap of $9.81Bil. The stock has returned -13.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

The guru sold out of their 24,311-share investment in NAS:PFF. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.37 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $31.945 per share and a market cap of $14.37Bil. The stock has returned -13.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC bought 13,515 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 26,015. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.12.

On 10/05/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.175 per share and a market cap of $9.25Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

