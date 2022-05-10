Centric Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $251.00Mil. The top holdings were UPS(24.39%), BABA(6.46%), and PBR(6.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Centric Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Centric Wealth Management bought 961,282 shares of NYSE:PBR for a total holding of 1,261,885. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.23.

On 10/05/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $14.1508 per share and a market cap of $87.47Bil. The stock has returned 85.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Centric Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:COTY by 799,567 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.56.

On 10/05/2022, Coty Inc traded for a price of $6.875 per share and a market cap of $5.82Bil. The stock has returned -15.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 85.72, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 212,895-share investment in ARCA:PTIN. Previously, the stock had a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.41 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, Pacer Trendpilot International ETF traded for a price of $24.49 per share and a market cap of $116.23Mil. The stock has returned -13.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a price-book ratio of 0.78.

The guru established a new position worth 160,386 shares in ARCA:IBDO, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.02 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.9293 per share and a market cap of $1.91Bil. The stock has returned -2.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 161,155 shares in ARCA:IBDP, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.64 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.365 per share and a market cap of $1.86Bil. The stock has returned -5.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

