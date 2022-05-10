Engrave Wealth Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $214.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(17.43%), VOO(13.34%), and DSTL(13.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 26,107-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 3.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $280.97 per share and a market cap of $154.94Bil. The stock has returned -21.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a price-book ratio of 6.23.

During the quarter, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought 54,728 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 426,906. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.31.

On 10/05/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $99.88 per share and a market cap of $415.76Bil. The stock has returned 67.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 54.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 47,597-share investment in ARCA:XAR. Previously, the stock had a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.33 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF traded for a price of $97.91 per share and a market cap of $1.18Bil. The stock has returned -18.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

During the quarter, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought 10,014 shares of BATS:GSST for a total holding of 260,666. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.74.

On 10/05/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.58 per share and a market cap of $505.72Mil. The stock has returned -1.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 18,772 shares in BATS:RSEE, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.39 during the quarter.

On 10/05/2022, Rareview Systematic Equity ETF traded for a price of $24.45 per share and a market cap of $25.06Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Rareview Systematic Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

