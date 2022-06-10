Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $285.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(59.99%), ESTC(11.98%), and TWLO(8.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:XPEV by 132,123 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.53.

On 10/06/2022, XPeng Inc traded for a price of $10.88 per share and a market cap of $9.41Bil. The stock has returned -69.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XPeng Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:ESTC by 35,634 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.54.

On 10/06/2022, Elastic NV traded for a price of $76.01 per share and a market cap of $7.10Bil. The stock has returned -48.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 17.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -34.92 and a price-sales ratio of 7.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:TWLO by 24,158 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.91.

On 10/06/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $78.2653 per share and a market cap of $14.29Bil. The stock has returned -75.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:API by 310,245 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.73.

On 10/06/2022, Agora Inc traded for a price of $3.84 per share and a market cap of $451.90Mil. The stock has returned -85.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agora Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:NVTS by 54,959 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.19.

On 10/06/2022, Navitas Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $5.785 per share and a market cap of $854.12Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Navitas Semiconductor Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.31 and a price-sales ratio of 48.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

