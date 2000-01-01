Diversification is frequently used as a tool to reduce risk within a portfolio. It means individual holdings have a smaller impact on overall returns. Therefore, poor performance from one position is unlikely to materially affect the portfolio’s total return.

However, some investors who seek to diversify their portfolio in the name of reducing risk may in fact be increasing their exposure to low-quality companies or poor investments. After all, it is difficult to fully understand the risk-reward opportunities offered by a wide range of companies. They each require a thorough understanding of their industry prospects, financial positions and competitive environments, for example. Investors may lack the time or knowledge to fully judge their merits.

"Dabbling" in stocks

Likewise, investors may feel they do not need to conduct thorough due diligence on specific companies prior to purchase because they have a diversified portfolio. They may assume that because individual holdings make little difference to overall portfolio returns on their own, they do not need to engage in comprehensive analysis of every position. Diversification can almost be akin to an excuse to "dabble" in stocks that an investor does not fully understand.

This viewpoint has previously been put forward by Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), who said, “We believe that a policy of portfolio concentration may well decrease risk if it raises, as it should, both the intensity with which an investor thinks about a business and the comfort level he must feel with its economic characteristics before buying into it.”

Diversification in moderation

Of course, diversification can help to reduce risk because it means investors are less reliant on a small number of holdings. And since threats to company and economic performance can be impossible to predict, it seems logical for investors to hold a range of stocks in their portfolio.

Indeed, a portfolio that has no diversification could be very risky. In the most extreme example, an investor who does not diversify their holdings could apportion all of their capital to one stock because it is their best idea. But if it underperforms, they could experience severe losses. They could even lose all of their capital. This would be far less likely to happen to an investor who holds numerous companies that operate in a range of sectors.

Subjective decisions

Clearly, though, diversification should have its limits. Investors who hold a large number of stocks will naturally find it more difficult to outperform the stock market since their portfolio will closely mirror that of the index. And investors who lack time or knowledge to engage in detailed analysis of stocks and sectors before purchase may be better off with part of their portfolio in a tracker fund until they are able to adequately understand their positions.

In my view, the level of diversification that is appropriate for a portfolio should be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Buffett, for example, has such a strong financial position that he can afford to run a concentrated portfolio. Other investors who are more averse to the prospect of losing capital may wish to continue diversifying to reduce risk.